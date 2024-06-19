Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers will try for the second time to win the Stanley Cup, leading the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is inside Amerant Bank Arena to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights of what could be the biggest night in Panthers history.

8:30 p.m. ET

Though it’s certainly festive in here, this is an edge to the crowd we didn’t feel for Games 1 and 2 here. There is a ton at stake here tonight.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is getting peppered early here, and he just made a huge glove save to rob Aaron Ekblad from the slot. The Panthers have four shots on goal in the first 4:19 of the game, and they have all been quality shots.

Florida is putting the pressure on, with Edmonton having iced the puck at least twice already.

The Oilers really need to survive this early push from the Panthers, who have come out flying.

If you’re keeping score, they have played two Guns N’ Roses songs before the first minute of the game is over with “Paradise City” being played after a whistle. Then it’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. It’s like '90s night here.

8:20 p.m. ET

What an emotional pregame here today.

After team TV guy Steve “Goldie” Goldstein got the fans fired up with a message on the video board, the lights went down, the fans got loud, and the show began.

First, they cranked “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses.

Then, the PA announcer told the crowd, “It’s time to finish this at home,” and reminded everyone that Lord Stanley is in the building.

Finally, a message: “Let’s Get This Done.”

After that, they showed a pretty cool video where they put up a photo of each player with his nickname. From Matthew Tkachuk (Chucky) to Carter Verhaeghe (Swaggy) to Aleksander Barkov (Barky), the nicknames are pretty fun.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus -- or Nicky as he’s now known -- hit the drum to get the fans fired up. When I first heard who it was, I thought I heard someone say Jack Nicholson, but I figured he’s a Los Angeles Kings fan, or a New Jersey Devils fan, since he’s from New Jersey.

In any event, the anthems are over, the starters have been announced, the decibel level is going through the roof, and the puck has been dropped.

Will the Cup be handed out tonight, or will the Cup and everyone else be, as Connor McDavid said, “dragged back to Alberta?” We will find out soon enough.

8 p.m. ET

We are about 18 minutes from puck drop.

It will be really interesting to see how this game starts. While it’s great the Panthers are at home and have the crowd behind them, there is certainly a lot of pressure for them to wrap this up tonight to avoid: A. giving the Oilers any more life; B. making the hike to Alberta; and C. becoming even closer to blowing a 3-0 lead.

I was at the Oilers practice yesterday, and they seemed pretty loose, a lot looser than they had before Game 3 in Edmonton. I missed both morning skates today as I’m battling a nasty cold. Maybe going from 50-degree temps in Edmonton to 95-degree temps in Florida is not a great idea.

Had this been a regular-season game, I may have taken a night off from the blog, but this is the Cup Final. Gotta play hurt.

7:45 p.m. ET

The players are on the ice, and it looks like Evander Kane will not play again for the Oilers.

This will be the third straight game he has missed.

Like I said earlier, there is a party atmosphere in the arena tonight with fans expecting to see their Panthers raise the Stanley Cup when it’s said and done.

But hold on. The Oilers are 3-0 this postseason when facing elimination, including their 8-1 win in Game 4 on Saturday.

If the Oilers can win tonight, they would be the fourth team (of 29) to force a Game 6 in a Cup Final after falling behind 3-0. The other teams to do it: the 2012 New Jersey Devils (vs. the Los Angeles Kings); the 1945 Detroit Red Wings (vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs) and the 1942 Maple Leafs Leafs (vs. the Red Wings). By the way, Oilers forward Adam Henrique was on that Devils team, so there’s that.

One more stat in the Oilers favor: In Games 4-7 this postseason, Stuart Skinner is 8-0 with a 1.38 GAA and .944 save percentage.

As for the Panthers, they are 4-1 after a loss this postseason. Aleksander Barkov has 11 points in those five games. Barkov could become the first Finland-born captain in NHL history to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Ok, instant poll here. They have Hershey miniatures in the press box, and I’m wondering: Krackel or Mr. Goodbar?

7:15 p.m. ET

They are ready to party here in Florida. And why not. The Stanley Cup will be inside Amerant Bank Arena ready to be handed out if the Panthers can win Game 5. The last time the Cup was handed out in South Florida was June 10, 1996, when the Colorado Avalanche swept the Panthers in the Final, with Game 4 being played in Miami Arena.

While we were pulling into the parking lot around 6:30, we saw a confetti truck in the parking lot. Hmmm.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk seems to think it will happen tonight. Earlier today he said this: “We have a chance to capture the biggest goal of our lifetime, so we're gonna go do that."

But Oilers forward Connor McDavid, again, said the goal is for the Oilers to win the game and make the Panthers and everyone else covering this Final get back on a plane and fly 2,583 miles to Edmonton for Game 6 on Friday.

We’ll see over the next few hours if that happens.

There is some lineup news, with Ryan Lomberg getting back in for the Panthers after being a healthy scratch the past seven games.

We will see during warmups if forward Evander Kane will be back in for Edmonton. He’s missed the past two games.

Warmups start in about 15 minutes. We will check back then.