Panthers special teams struggle again in Game 5 loss

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers’ road to winning the Stanley Cup for the first time has suddenly become quite rocky and their special teams is one of the main seasons.

The Panthers were on the wrong end of that battle again with a chance to clinch their first championship, allowing a short-handed goal and two power-play goals in a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

So, a comfortable 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series has been reduced to 3-2 and Florida must travel back to Edmonton for Game 6 at Rogers Arena on Friday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

“Special teams have got to be better: power play and penalty kill,” Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. “But they won that battle tonight and just regroup and be a little better.”

Edmonton is just the fourth team to force a Game 6 after falling behind 3-0 in a best-of-7 Cup Final and is trying to join 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs (against the Detroit Red Wings) to overcome such a deficit to win the Cup. Of the 28 previous teams that had a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 Cup Final, 27 went on to win the Cup.

Florida still can rebound and do that but will need to eliminate the mistakes it’s been making on special teams.

The Panthers began Game 5 the same way they started their 8-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday, giving up an early short-handed goal to fall behind 1-0. Connor Brown set up Mattias Janmark’s short-handed goal that opened the scoring 3:11 into Game 4. He took it solo this time, picking off Brandon Montour’s ill-advised pass across the top of Edmonton’s zone and lifting a backhand past Sergei Bobrovsky’s right pad on the resulting breakaway at 5:30 of the first period.

“It was a similar start to Game 4 with giving up the shorty there, which is just unacceptable,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We've got to start better. I thought our start was good, but we just gave one up and then we were trailing.”

The Panthers are 1-for-16 on the power play in the series with two short-handed goals against. Evan Rodrigues scored their lone power-play goal in the Cup Final in the third period of their 4-1 win in Game 2 and now it’s starting to cost them goals.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice acknowledged, “That’s got to stop,” but declined to go into the specifics of how.

“That's an excellent question, truly,” Maurice said. “And we'll fix it. That's how I feel about it. We can fix it.”