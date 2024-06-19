Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

McDavid’s stellar performance, Skinner’s solid night help Edmonton force Game 6

EDM FLA game 5 instant reax mcdavid

© Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

It has to be Connor McDavid, who once again showed why he’s the best player in the world. The Oilers captain had his second straight monster game, finishing with two goals and two assists to help Edmonton keep this series going.

Goal of the game

OK, technically this was Corey Perry’s goal, but it was all McDavid on the execution of it. McDavid sliced and diced his way through the Panthers defense before sending a last-second pass to Perry, who scored with eight seconds remaining on the power play to give the Oilers a 4-1 lead at 11:54 of the second period.

EDM@FLA SCF, Gm5: Perry nets his 1st goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with PPG

Save of the game

Stuart Skinner didn’t get tested much in the first period, but he was there early when the crowd was buzzing and the Panthers were looking for a quick advantage. Aleksander Barkov passed to an open Aaron Ekblad, but Skinner was there to stop the defenseman’s snap shot and keep the game scoreless at 1:32 of the first.

What’s next

The Panthers will once again try to win their first Stanley Cup championship and the Oilers will attempt to stave off elimination for the third straight time in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

