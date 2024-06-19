Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

It has to be Connor McDavid, who once again showed why he’s the best player in the world. The Oilers captain had his second straight monster game, finishing with two goals and two assists to help Edmonton keep this series going.

Goal of the game

OK, technically this was Corey Perry’s goal, but it was all McDavid on the execution of it. McDavid sliced and diced his way through the Panthers defense before sending a last-second pass to Perry, who scored with eight seconds remaining on the power play to give the Oilers a 4-1 lead at 11:54 of the second period.