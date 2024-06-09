McDaniel hypes up Panthers crowd, bangs pregame drum before Game 1

Dolphins head coach gets fans excited for Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena

EDM@FLA SCF, Gm1: Dolphins Head Coach McDaniel rallies Panthers faithful

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers needed a hype man for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and they didn’t have to look too far.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, hit the drum before puck drop to the delight of the home crowd at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

It’s no surprise McDaniel made his way to Sunrise for the game, as the NFL coach has been rooting on the Panthers the whole way. Last week after his team’s practice, McDaniel made it crystal clear that he’ll continue watching the Panthers in the playoffs.

“Absolutely. I mean, Do I have a pulse?” McDaniel said on Thursday after he was asked if he would be watching. “I do. I’ll be there watching.”

The Dolphins showed their support with a post on social media on Saturday, as well as a post during the Eastern Conference Final.

Not that Panthers fans needed another reason to be hyped up, but McDaniel’s pregame festivities certainly can’t hurt.

Related Content

Mike McDaniel sums up excitement for Cup Final with perfect quote

NFL’s Dolphins wish Panthers luck ahead of Eastern Conference Final

Short Shifts

Verhaeghe's goal brings big excitement to groundbreaking 'NHL in ASL' broadcast

Oilers receive video messages from family members before Stanley Cup Final 

Hard Rock Hollywood lights up guitar tower in support of Panthers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 7

Tkachuk pulling for old high school classmate Tatum, Celtics in NBA Finals

NHL, WWE partner to bring fans Stanley Cup championship belt

Fallon roasts NHL photos on 'Tonight Show' ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Mike McDaniel sums up excitement for Cup Final with perfect quote

Stanley Cup Final matchup fun facts: Edmonton vs South Florida 

Bateman wears McDavid jersey at Canadian Open

Snow family helps Gleason throw first pitch at Mariners game on Lou Gehrig Day

Rangers coach Laviolette can't help but laugh at shirtless Panthers fan

Oilers ‘butt heads’ playing Mario Kart on plane

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31

99-year-old Rangers fan celebrates birthday in style

Oettinger’s stray stick robs McDavid of goal in Game 4

Smith makes impromptu appearance on McAfee show, talks Utah franchise 

Barkley gets signed Draisaitl jersey on 'NBA on TNT'