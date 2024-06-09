Stanley Cup Final Game 1 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers 

Sights, sounds, highlights from Amerant Bank Arena in Florida

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from Amerant Bank Arena. The Florida Panthers are in the Cup Final for the second straight year, and the Edmonton Oilers are in it for the first time since 2006. Florida has never won the Stanley Cup; Edmonton has won it five times, most recently in 1990.

NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in the arena and will provide all the sights and sounds from Game 1 with our Stanley Cup Final live blog.

8:44 p.m. ET

The Oilers kill the penalty and then have their best shift of the game, getting a few shots through to Sergei Bobrovsky.

They have actually outshot Florida 5-3 to this point but are trailing 1-0.

There is a certain sound this arena makes each time Connor McDavid gets the puck in open ice, sort of like a nervous hush. He’s that dynamic and dangerous.

8:38 p.m. ET

We have our first penalty of the game with Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm going off for tripping.

The Oilers, who already trail 1-0, now have to kill a penalty to keep this game from getting away from them early. We have 12:27 left in the first period.

A few minutes before the penalty, Sergei Bobrovsky got his first real test in the game from none other than Connor McDavid, and he was up for the challenge, stuffing his scoring attempt.

Not surprisingly, the Panthers are hitting everything that moves, trying to set a physical tone early.

8:32 p.m. ET

The Panthers strike first, with Carter Verhaeghe burying a gorgeous saucer pass from Aleksander Barkov at 3:59. It was a simple play with Barkov entering the zone, sending a pass to Sam Reinhart, who gave it back to Barkov, and he flipped the puck across the crease to Verhaeghe, who was wide open.

It was Florida’s first shot on goal and is early trouble for Edmonton, which seemed to just back up and let Florida and Barkov come right in.

8:25 p.m. ET

We have a special guest in the house -- the Stanley Cup.

Right before the anthems were sung, the Cup was put on a table near center ice. Talk about teasing the players and reminding them what they are playing for.

The Panthers have done a great job of limiting shots on goal and scoring chances during this postseason, especially early in games, so it will be interesting to see what Connor McDavid and Edmonton can accomplish.

As for the Oilers, they need to keep the Panthers in check also, because if Florida gets a lead, it gets even tougher to claw back.

It’s a battle of superstars in McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk, a battle of two different styles of play, and a battle of the United States and Canada.

We have our second celebrity sighting (the Cup was the first) with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel banging the drum pregame.

Here we go.

8 p.m. ET

Warmups are over, the teams are back in the rooms getting their final instructions, and after five days without hockey, we are just about ready to go.

When we made our NHL.com predictions earlier this week, I picked Florida to win this series in five games. I think I’m a bit biased since I was here in person for Florida’s first-round series win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and I watched what they did to the New York Rangers, especially New York’s power play and top scorers like Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad.

Now, as good as those two are, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are more dangerous, so it will be crucial for Florida to keep those two in check. It will also be key for Florida to play physical, but also stay out of the penalty box and keep Edmonton’s lethal power-play unit off the ice.

We’re about 20 minutes away from puck drop. Buckle up.

7:45 p.m. ET

The Panthers and Oilers are on the ice for warmups, and this place is jumping. There are still plenty of people out in the parking lot tuning up for the game, but those who are here are very loud. It’s pretty much a sea of red. It will be interesting to see how many fans came down from Edmonton for these games.

One of the players out there for Edmonton is Corey Perry, who is in the Cup Final with a fifth team. He’s the first player in NHL history to do that. The other teams were the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars. He’s won the Cup once, with the Ducks, in 2006-07.

7:40 p.m. ET

There are so many interesting storylines in this series, and one is the coaches. On one side, you have Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who has coached 1,848 regular-season games, second most in NHL history, but has yet to win the Stanley Cup. On the other side, you have Kris Knoblauch of the Oilers, who has coached 69.

Tonight is unquestionably the biggest game Knoblauch has coached in his career, but he certainly didn’t look nervous ahead of time. In fact, he was patiently waiting online for his dinner in the media work room, saying hello to some local writers.

In case you’re wondering, the meal was chicken parm, ziti, Ceasar salad, Brussels sprouts and Italian wedding soup.

7 p.m. ET

We are about an hour or so away from puck drop, and this place is getting ready to rock. I was here for the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and this place was loud then. I can’t imagine how loud it’s going to be here tonight. Panthers fever has hit South Florida. Everywhere you go down here, you see signs about the Panthers. Even the Hard Rock hotel, the one shaped like a guitar, was decked out for the Panthers. They are the lede story on the local newscasts and Panthers gear is everywhere. I think fans around here were just happy to be in the Final last season, but this year they want to win the Cup.

There was a pregame concert by The Kid LAROI, and despite temperatures in the 90s and high humidity, the fans are loving it.

There was some pregame news with the NHL announcing the dates and times for the 4-Nations Face-Off next February. No doubt, Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be on Team Canada, and who knows, he could be a Stanley Cup champion by then. We will find that out in the next few weeks.

While you get ready for the game, here is some pregame reading from the NHL.com staff.

Staff writer Tracey Myers takes a look at 3 keys for Game 1.

Staff writer Amalie Benjamin has a story about the Panthers back in the Cup Final one year later.

Columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika wrote about McDavid being on the biggest stage at the Cup Final.

Staff writer Tom Gulitti takes a look at the matchup between the two captains – McDavid and Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers.

I’ll be back during warmups.

