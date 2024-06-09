Stanley Cup Final Game 1 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from Amerant Bank Arena. The Florida Panthers are in the Cup Final for the second straight year, and the Edmonton Oilers are in it for the first time since 2006. Florida has never won the Stanley Cup; Edmonton has won it five times, most recently in 1990.
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in the arena and will provide all the sights and sounds from Game 1 with our Stanley Cup Final live blog.
8:44 p.m. ET
The Oilers kill the penalty and then have their best shift of the game, getting a few shots through to Sergei Bobrovsky.
They have actually outshot Florida 5-3 to this point but are trailing 1-0.
There is a certain sound this arena makes each time Connor McDavid gets the puck in open ice, sort of like a nervous hush. He’s that dynamic and dangerous.
8:38 p.m. ET
We have our first penalty of the game with Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm going off for tripping.
The Oilers, who already trail 1-0, now have to kill a penalty to keep this game from getting away from them early. We have 12:27 left in the first period.
A few minutes before the penalty, Sergei Bobrovsky got his first real test in the game from none other than Connor McDavid, and he was up for the challenge, stuffing his scoring attempt.
Not surprisingly, the Panthers are hitting everything that moves, trying to set a physical tone early.
8:32 p.m. ET
The Panthers strike first, with Carter Verhaeghe burying a gorgeous saucer pass from Aleksander Barkov at 3:59. It was a simple play with Barkov entering the zone, sending a pass to Sam Reinhart, who gave it back to Barkov, and he flipped the puck across the crease to Verhaeghe, who was wide open.
It was Florida’s first shot on goal and is early trouble for Edmonton, which seemed to just back up and let Florida and Barkov come right in.