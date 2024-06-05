NHL to air alternate Stanley Cup Final broadcast for Deaf community

The NHL and P-X-P will produce the first-of-its kind alternate broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final in American Sign Language for the Deaf community.

“NHL in ASL” will be available on the digital platforms of ESPN+ and Canada’s Sportsnet+ and feature Deaf broadcasters providing real-time play-by-play coverage and color commentary during each game of the best-of-7 Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 is Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s the latest collaboration between the NHL and P-X-P, which has provided ASL interpretation for signature events like the Winter Classic, Heritage Classic, NHL All-Star Weekend and Stadium Series, and Commissioner Gary Bettman’s State of the League address.

“Our continued partnership with P-X-P allows the NHL to do something no other professional sports league has done before: provide a fully immersive, unique, and accessible viewing experience that specifically meet the needs of the Deaf community,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “This NHL-led production further exemplifies the League’s commitment to producing accessible and interactive content for all of our fans -- including underserved communities. Fans of all abilities are encouraged to tune in to experience this first-of-a-kind broadcast as a way to understand and share the experience with someone who is Deaf.”

Steve Mayer, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, said the broadcast won’t be the traditional play-by-play and color commentary, “but rather something more conversational and relaxed in nature providing a deeper layer of additional storytelling.”

“The first-of-its kind production is something we hope and plan to expand on beyond the Stanley Cup Final and into the 2024-25 season,” Mayer said.