Oilers aware of Stanley Cup history, 'want to win for each other'

EDMONTON -- Kris Knoblauch has fond memories of the last time a team based in Canada won the Stanley Cup.

It was 1993 and the current Edmonton Oilers coach was at the time a 14-year-old Montreal Canadiens fan, celebrating as they defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the Stanley Cup Final.

“The ’93 Stanley Cup Final, the last year a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, that would be my most memorable time,” Knoblauch said on Tuesday when asked about his favorite playoff memory.

Knoblauch, now 45, will try to create a new favorite memory by leading the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup championship since 1990, a task that will begin against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think with our team, it’s all about accomplishing something for the guys in the room,” Knoblauch said. “I know they are tightly knit, and they’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, especially our veterans, Connor (McDavid), Leon (Draisaitl), Ryan (Nugent-Hopkins), Darnell (Nurse). They’ve been through this for quite a long time, and they want to win for each other.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, and the other part of it is they want to win for the city. You saw the support after Game 6 (a 2-1 win against the Stars on Sunday), after Dallas, and that’s exciting. They want to continue that because they felt that support and they want to return that favor. And for the rest of Canada? They can jump on board, too. All the support we can get I think is great.”