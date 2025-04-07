Mikheyev scores twice, Blackhawks hold off Penguins to snap 5-game skid

Rickard Rakell scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Penguins (31-35-12), who were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. Sidney Crosby had his point streak end at 12 games. This was the second of back-to-back games for the Penguins, who won 5-3 at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

“We knew it was going to take a lot, a lot of things to go right,” Nedeljkovic said. “We were just trying to focus on ourselves. Ultimately, if we didn’t win, we knew there really wasn’t a shot. We decided to go into every game playing like it was the last one.

“It’s a tough situation. It’s a long flight from Dallas to here, on a back-to-back. It was an emotional game yesterday, obviously playing a really good team. We dominated the game pretty much start to finish. It was a really good win for us. Long travel afterwards, and being at the hotel all day, just kind of dragged on a little bit, and I think you saw that in the first period. It’s not like it was a bad first period, but both teams looked a little loose, and I think they were able to get to their game a little quicker than we were able to get to ours.”

Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead with a short-handed goal at 18:55 of the second period. He skated into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush with Teuvo Teravainen and took a return pass to score on a wrist shot past the stick of Nedeljkovic.