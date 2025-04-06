Sorokin trades stick for Ovechkin's 'respect' after allowing record-setting goal

Islanders goalie takes in 'big moment' in hockey world

Ovi and Sorokin 895

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Alex Ovechkin had just scored against Ilya Sorokin to break the record for most goals in NHL history.

So when the Washington Capitals forward approached the New York Islanders goalie, he had a request.

"I [told] him right away, 'I need that stick,'" Ovechkin said, looking to add more memorabilia to his ever-growing stick collection.

Sorokin was more than willing to give it up.

"I said, 'No problem,'" Sorokin said.

When asked what he would get back from Ovechkin, Sorokin said, "respect."

Ovechkin got Sorokin's stick after the game. It was another touching moment on a historic day in sports and the NHL at UBS Arena.

When Ovechkin beat Sorokin on the power play with a wrist shot at 7:26 of the second period for his 895th goal, he passed Wayne Gretzky to become the League's new goal king. It was the only goal Sorokin allowed in the Islanders' 4-1 win.

After Ovechkin celebrated with his teammates, the Islanders formed a line to congratulate Ovechkin. The 29-year-old goalie was the last one on it, greeting his 39-year-old countryman from Russia with a big hug.

"I think it's a big moment for all hockey world," said Sorokin, who made 28 saves. "Congrats to him and his family. He's a big player, and it's unbelievable achievement."

Sorokin and Ovechkin have met before, most famously at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida. Not only were they teammates for the Metropolitan Division, but Sorokin also helped "babysit" Ovechkin's son, Ilya, who was on the ice during the All-Stars Skills at Amerant Bank Arena.

"A good guy, good family, and a really big moment for him," Sorokin said.

Sunday was the first time Ovechkin scored against the Islanders goalie, getting shut out in three previous games on four shots on goal.

"Before the game, me and [Dylan Strome] talked about I never score against him," Ovechkin said. "I think we played only two games, but it's kind of an historical moment, Russian score against Russian and setting the record, so it's pretty cool.

"He's such a great kid and my kids love him, so it's a tremendous moment. It's a tremendous day for hockey and that's cool."

With UBS Arena packed with fans -- many wearing Capitals gear – hoping to witness history, Sorokin admitted to feeling some pressure heading into the game.

"I feel today a small part of pressure of what Ovi feels every day," Sorokin said. "So it's crazy pressure."

He said he even shut off his phone Saturday because he had been getting a bunch of calls and messages about the game.

"Because yesterday was crazy," Sorokin said. "[People I haven't spoken to] for 1-2 years were like, 'Oh, good luck tomorrow.'"

As for the goal itself, Sorokin said he never saw it and was caught by surprise on where it got past him, even though it came from Ovechkin's usual spot from the left face-off circle. In fact, 393 of his 895 goals (43.9 percent) have come from the left circle or above it, but this one was a little different.

"I [didn't] see shot because three players [in front of me]," Sorokin said. "Usually he shoots on left side, but I don't know why today he shot in short-hand side."

Ovechkin rips PPG to surpass Gretzky as NHL's all-time leading goal scorer

slanders coach Patrick Roy, the Hockey Hall of Fame goalie who's third in NHL history with 551 wins, said Sorokin should not "feel bad" about giving up Ovechkin's historic goal.

"I think he really should feel good about himself, because he played really well today," Roy said. "I mean, obviously, we're going to see that goal a lot in the next few days, but he should not feel bad about it at all. I think he's a strong person, so he'll be just fine."

The win gave the Islanders (34-32-10) life in the race for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They are five points behind the Montreal Canadiens, who play later Sunday.

That was what Sorokin focused on when asked his thoughts about forever being linked to Ovechkin and the NHL goals record.

"We win the game, that's for me most important today," Sorokin said. "So he win, we win. Everybody win-win."

Related Content

Every Ovechkin goal on road to NHL history

Ovechkin becomes NHL's all-time goals leader with No. 895

Ovechkin timeline filled with historic moments on road to NHL goals record

Ovechkin goals record celebrated by Capitals owner

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's NHL goals record with No. 895

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Ovechkin gifted painting during on-ice ceremony after record-breaking goal

Longtime Capitals fan Sajak, former 'Wheel of Fortune' host, sees Ovechkin break record

Latest News

Thompson scores hat trick, Sabres surge past Bruins

Mikheyev scores twice, Blackhawks hold off Penguins to snap 5-game skid

Talbot makes 32 saves, Red Wings hold off slumping Panthers

Wild defeat Stars in OT, gain in Western wild card

Ullmark, Senators shut out Blue Jackets, gain in Atlantic

Ovechkin becomes NHL's all-time goals leader with No. 895

In 2016 interview, Ovechkin called breaking Gretzky's goals record 'impossible'

Backstrom, Oshie get emotional watching Ovechkin break Gretzky's record

Wilson, Strome honored to assist Ovechkin on record-breaking goal

Capitals fans make lifelong memories after watching Ovechkin’s historic goal

Ovechkin's slide celebration after record-breaking goal a hit on social media

Every Ovechkin goal on road to NHL history

NHL Buzz: Protas week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Longtime Capitals fan Sajak, former 'Wheel of Fortune' host, sees Ovechkin break record

Islanders have fun with Ovechkin's record goal as congrats pour in from around League

Ovechkin scores No. 895 in Capitals loss to Islanders

Ovechkin has case for best fantasy hockey player of all-time