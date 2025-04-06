Sorokin trades stick for Ovechkin's 'respect' after allowing record-setting goal

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Alex Ovechkin had just scored against Ilya Sorokin to break the record for most goals in NHL history.

So when the Washington Capitals forward approached the New York Islanders goalie, he had a request.

"I [told] him right away, 'I need that stick,'" Ovechkin said, looking to add more memorabilia to his ever-growing stick collection.

Sorokin was more than willing to give it up.

"I said, 'No problem,'" Sorokin said.

When asked what he would get back from Ovechkin, Sorokin said, "respect."

Ovechkin got Sorokin's stick after the game. It was another touching moment on a historic day in sports and the NHL at UBS Arena.

When Ovechkin beat Sorokin on the power play with a wrist shot at 7:26 of the second period for his 895th goal, he passed Wayne Gretzky to become the League's new goal king. It was the only goal Sorokin allowed in the Islanders' 4-1 win.

After Ovechkin celebrated with his teammates, the Islanders formed a line to congratulate Ovechkin. The 29-year-old goalie was the last one on it, greeting his 39-year-old countryman from Russia with a big hug.

"I think it's a big moment for all hockey world," said Sorokin, who made 28 saves. "Congrats to him and his family. He's a big player, and it's unbelievable achievement."