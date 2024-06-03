Stanley Cup Final predictions for Oilers-Panthers

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is set.

The Florida Panthers, who lost in the Cup Final last season, are in the championship round for the third time in their 30-year history and are looking for their first championship. They will face the Edmonton Oilers, haven’t been to the Cup Final since 2006 and won the last of their five championships in 1990.

Each team opened its conference final on the road and each won in six games.

When it comes to NHL.com staff writers and editors, 10 of the 16 who made predictions believe the Panthers will win it all.

Game 1 is Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Here is how they picked: