Stanley Cup Final predictions for Oilers-Panthers

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is set.

The Florida Panthers, who lost in the Cup Final last season, are in the championship round for the third time in their 30-year history and are looking for their first championship. They will face the Edmonton Oilers, haven’t been to the Cup Final since 2006 and won the last of their five championships in 1990.

Each team opened its conference final on the road and each won in six games.

When it comes to NHL.com staff writers and editors, 10 of the 16 who made predictions believe the Panthers will win it all.

Game 1 is Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Here is how they picked:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: I’ve covered the Florida Panthers for the past two rounds now, and six of the past seven rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs going back to last season. They’ve convinced me. The Panthers have solved the two best goalies in the playoffs just enough to win. And while Stuart Skinner impressed me in the conference final, the Panthers are not going to be facing goaltending the likes that they’ve seen with Jeremy Swayman and Igor Shesterkin. Add in their ability to prevail in one-goal games, their tenacity in third periods and that vicious forecheck, and I think that the Florida Panthers will come out on top. But it certainly won’t be easy.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Brian Compton, managing editor

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Panthers in 7

WHY: Kudos to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers for getting over the hump and reaching the Stanley Cup Final, but the Panthers look like a team on a mission. They could have disposed of the New York Rangers sooner in the Eastern Conference Final with a couple of bounces going their way, as they were clearly the better team in nearly every facet. Edmonton will push it to the limit, but I believe Sergei Bobrovsky outplaying Stuart Skinner in goal will be the difference in the end.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are incredible, and so are Edmonton’s special teams. The Panthers take a ton of penalties. Even with a strong penalty kill, that’s not a recipe for success against the Oilers. This could be a series in which Florida is deeper and better 5-on-5, but it doesn’t matter in the end.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

William Douglas, staff writer

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: My colleague Tom Gulitti nailed the state of mind of Panthers players with a quote from coach Paul Maurice in a story Sunday: “These guys are a little more serious” than the team that lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final last season. This isn’t a Cinderella team or a “just glad to be here” bunch in their return to the Final; Florida has handled its business in a methodical way. They played a heavy game with an aggressive forecheck to wear down and eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers, and they’ll frustrate the Oilers the same way. Edmonton’s offense is formidable with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, but the Panthers defense with Gustav Forsling and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will be up to the task.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: Florida has been on a mission since losing in five games to Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final last season with a team battered by injuries. Healthier and deeper than a year ago, the Panthers are determined to complete the job they couldn’t last season and will lean on their experience to win their first championship. With Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov, one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL in Gustav Forsling and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida is well equipped to handle Edmonton’s offensive skill and grind down their defense with their relentless forecheck.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Pete Jensen, director, senior fantasy editor

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 6-8

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: Florida’s past playoff defeats, ranging from the being Presidents’ Trophy winners falling short in 2022 to Stanley Cup finalists last year, helped them learn how to win this postseason with such a difficult road. The Panthers finally took down their archrival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, before solving the two hottest goalies in the playoffs in Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. Florida has the elite possession style worthy of a championship, as well as the deep defense, goaltending and physicality to contain the Oilers’ high-scoring skaters.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been fantastic during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it's been Edmonton's commitment level in its defensive zone that has been so impressive. The Oilers have given up shots on goal, but they have been very good about limiting the number of high-danger scoring chances they have allowed. And when pucks have found their way to the net, Stuart Skinner has been able to make every important save, and most importantly has seemed renewed since returning to the net after backing up Calvin Pickard for two games in the second round. McDavid looks like a man on a mission, and that mission will end with him being handed the Stanley Cup by Commissioner Gary Bettman.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Panthers in 7

WHY: I keep going back to the physicality, toughness and relentless puck pursuit exhibited by the Panthers in series victories against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers to reach their second straight Cup Final. The fact Florida was in this exact spot and came away empty last year is a major talking point too. They're on a mission to finish the job this year. Each team has star power and good depth, but I like the experience on Florida's back end, and I've always believed goaltending tips the scale between two evenly matched clubs. Though Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has been really good, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been better to this point. Strap in and enjoy the ride.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Oilers in 7

WHY: I wasn’t sure about the Oilers entering the Western Conference Final. Oh, I was sure about their offense, given what Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can do, but I wasn’t sure about the goaltending and defense. Well, they made me a believer against the Dallas Stars, who I picked to win it all this season. The Oilers’ penalty kill is tremendous. Goaltender Stuart Skinner may have had his ups and downs in the second round, but he was outstanding in the conference final, saving the best for last in Game 6, when he made 34 saves in a 2-1 win. And their power play, well, just look at Games 5 and 6 if you want to see how lethal that can be. The Panthers are an outstanding bunch, but I think the Oilers outlast them and win the Cup.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Panthers in 5

WHY: Despite being the only United States-born staffer to pick the Oilers in the Western Conference Final, I can’t pick against the Panthers here. Let’s face it, the Panthers are not only a wagon, they are a wagon on a mission. They showed just how committed they are to their style of play in the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers, limiting a team that averaged 3.39 goals per game in the regular season to five total goals over the final three games, with two of those goals coming in a 6-on-5 situation. The Oilers are an amazing story. I think their win over the Dallas Stars is the biggest shocker of this postseason, but the Panthers are just too good. Florida was denied the Cup last season, but not this season. They have been a force since Game 1 of the first round, and I can’t see that stopping now.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: Florida is the best team in the tournament. They don’t have the best players -- Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers are clearly the best players in the League -- but the Panthers are the best team. They have shut down good players in each of the first three rounds, mainly because of center Aleksander Barkov and three elite defensemen -- Gustav Forsling, Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad. Also, they have a clear advantage in goal in Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers will be able to use depth scoring and a punishing forecheck to their advantage. Ask the New York Rangers how that worked out. The Oilers have the firepower to make this interesting, but the Panthers have the depth and experience to prevail and win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Gustav Forsling, Panthers

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Panthers in 7

WHY: I just spent six games watching the Panthers wear out the New York Rangers. Nothing fancy about it either -- just effective, intense, heavy hockey. The hits in the first period of Game 1 mattered in the third period of Game 4. The hits in the in the third period of Game 4 paid dividends in the third period of Game 6. The cumulative effect of the Panthers’ attack is painful. The Rangers, a super skilled team, felt it. The Oilers, a super skilled team, will feel it. I expect the Oilers to control parts of this series. I expect Connor McDavid to have his moments. I expect Stuart Skinner will too. But the Panthers are built for this moment, for these games, and by the end of it they will be the team left standing because through the course of the series they will keep whac-a-moling the Oilers back down until they can’t pop back up anymore. That’s how they do it. Nothing fancy, all effective.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

David Satriano, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: Understanding that the best player in the world plays for the Oilers and leads the playoffs in scoring, I’m going with the Panthers for a few reasons. One is that they are more balanced on offense and defense than the Oilers; two is that they have seemed like they were on a mission all season after losing in the Cup Final last season. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Panthers won in five games for this reason, but six feels more likely. Lastly, Florida knows how to win the close games; it’s 7-3 in one-goal games in the playoffs, with two of the losses coming in overtime. The second time will be the charm for Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 12-2

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: Save your comparisons about the power play, penalty kill or even the vital statistic charting how these teams play two days after a new moon, as they will in Game 1 on Saturday. This is one from the heart. It’s been 31 years this spring since Canada loaned the Stanley Cup to the United States, and it’s time that the 1892 gift to this country from then-Governor General Lord Stanley of Preston came home. Panthers coach Paul Maurice is a brilliant tactician, supreme motivator and an all-universe quote; from captain Aleksander Barkov to goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida is a fabulous team. But I want to see Oilers captain Connor McDavid, arguably the greatest player in hockey today, press the Stanley Cup overhead and watch Edmonton, back in its dynasty 1980s known as the City of Champions, lose its mind in celebration. To a full generation of Canadians, the Stanley Cup has been only a rumor. Nothing scientific about this pick, but it’s time that fantasy became reality.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: How can you bet against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the two best players in the NHL? The two are on a mission to win the Stanley Cup and will be tough to contain for the Florida Panthers. This has been a roller-coaster season for the Oilers, but they are playing their best hockey at the most important time of the year. It has been a long road for the two to get to this point, and they have a strong supporting cast to get past the Panthers having eliminated the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars to get to this point. Simply put, the Oilers’ best players are better than the Panthers’ best players.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

