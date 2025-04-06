Wild defeat Stars in OT, gain in Western wild card

Rossi wins it at 0:58 for Minnesota; Dallas moves within 3 points of Central Division lead

Stars at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marco Rossi scored a power-play goal 58 seconds into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Rossi deflected a Mats Zuccarello shot in during the 4-on-3 power play.

The Wild moved within two points of the St. Louis Blues for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and are six points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Matt Boldy and Rossi each had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota (42-29-7) which had lost four in a row (0-2-2). Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.

Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley scored, and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves for Dallas (50-23-4), which lost 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The Stars, who have already clinched a playoff berth, are second in the Central Division, three points behind the Winnipeg Jets and seven ahead of the Colorado Avalanche.

Robertson made it 1-0 at 5:51 of the first period after Mikko Rantanen went between his legs for a drop pass to Robertson, who moved the puck up the left side for the wrist shot in the low slot.

Minnesota outshot Dallas 17-4 in the third period.

Boldy tied it 1-1 at 3:08 of the third from his knees in the slot, golfing in a loose rebound.

Foligno gave Minnesota the lead 2-1 at 5:00 after Rossi found him cutting to the net on the right side for the putaway.

Harley tied it 2-2 at 13:05 with a shot from the blue line through traffic that deflected in off Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian’s ankle.

