2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

The best-of-7 series begins June 8 in Florida.

The Panthers advanced by defeating the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final. The Edmonton Oilers advanced by defeating the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final.

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

Florida Panthers (1A) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2P)

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers -- June 8, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers -- June 10, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers -- June 13, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers -- June 15, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+Game 5: Oilers at Panthers -- June 18, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+Game 6: Panthers at Oilers -- June 21, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+Game 7: Oilers at Panthers -- June 24, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

+ = If necessary