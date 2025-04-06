Wilson, Strome honored to assist Ovechkin on record-breaking goal

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin, together in history forever.
"It's just an honor to be living through this and to see this," Wilson said.
Wilson has spent nearly a dozen years as teammates with Ovechkin on the Washington Capitals. They've played 780 regular-season games together. They won a Stanley Cup championship together in 2018.
But arguably no moment spent alongside Ovechkin will mean as much to Wilson on a personal level as the one they experienced together at UBS Arena on Sunday.
Wilson's pass from the top of the right face-off circle set-up Ovechkin for his record-breaking 895th goal scored from the top of the left circle at 7:26 of the second period against the New York Islanders.
Now and forever in the NHL history books Wilson's name will be directly next to Ovechkin's on the goal that officially broke Wayne Gretzky's record.
"I mean, it makes me a little bit emotional just because I think so much of him," Wilson said following the 4-1 loss that feels like nothing more than a sidenote on a record-breaking day in NHL history. "To be able to be beside him forever on a big goal, I feel very lucky. I feel very honored to be a part of that. It's not about me at all. I'm just really proud. I love that guy. I love his family. I'm really happy for him."