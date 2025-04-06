Wilson, Strome honored to assist Ovechkin on record-breaking goal

Strome said the play leading to the goal is one the Capitals specifically put together to use against the Islanders because of how their penalty kill is designed to defend power-play rushes.

He credited assistant Mitch Love, who is the architect of the Capitals' zone entries on the power play.

"The Islanders have a 2-2 box when most teams are 1-3," Strome said. "So, most teams you can carry it in (to the zone) and then you kick it out, and (Love) said against the Islanders you want the early kickout."

So, Strome carried the puck to the blue line, and then right away kicked it out to Wilson on the right side. If the Islanders were in a 1-3 setup that lane would have been occupied and Strome would have likely had to take the puck in deeper. But with the 2-2 box, there is room on the side for the puck to go to Wilson.

"So, I went up to (Love) just before the face-off and I said, 'Early kickout,' " Strome said. "He said yes. They were in exactly what he talked about, kicked it out to 'Willie' and 'Willie' made a great pass to 'O' and now we can finally say the rest is history."

Strome was in the middle when Wilson's pass was going through to Ovechkin. He said he never once thought about trying to touch the puck, though.

"No, God no," he said. "No, no, no."

Ovechkin got it, wound up and fired a shot through traffic and past Ilya Sorokin's blocker.

Washington coach Spencer Carbery said from where he was standing on the bench, he had a perfect view from behind the puck. He said he did not see a shooting lane with all the traffic in front of the goalie, but Ovechkin found one anyway, carrying Wilson and Strome into the history books with him.

"He's taken us on an amazing journey," Wilson said. "It'll be the honor of my career to play with 'O', learn so much from him, win with him, watch him score this goal. There are really no words to describe it."