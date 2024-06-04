Oilers have chance to end Canada’s long Stanley Cup drought

MONTREAL -- “Unbelievable!” read the bold-face type atop the advertisement in the June 11, 1993, edition of the Montreal Gazette. “The Stanley Cup May be Over… But the Memories Live Forever!”

The NHL-authorized 60-minute showcase of the 1993 Stanley Cup Playoffs -- round-by-round highlights and behind-the-scene interviews -- could be yours for $24.98.

On VHS tape.

Ask your parents/grandparents.

Elsewhere in the newspaper that June 11: a review and reader promotion tied to that day’s Montreal premiere of the movie “Jurassic Park,” fitting in that it now seems like dinosaurs were roaming the Earth the last time an NHL team based in Canada won the Stanley Cup.