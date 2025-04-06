Ullmark, Senators shut out Blue Jackets, gain in Atlantic

It was Ullmark's fourth shutout of the season for the Senators (42-29-6), who lead the NHL with 10. Anton Forsberg made 40 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Nikolas Matinpalo scored his first NHL goal and Thomas Chabot had two assists for the Senators, who have won three straight and moved within two points of the Florida Panthers for third in the Atlantic Division.

Ottawa is also seven points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves in relief for the Blue Jackets (34-33-9), who were shut out for the second straight game following a 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Daniil Tarasov was pulled early in the first period after allowing two goals on six shots.

Columbus, which has lost three straight, is six points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card.

The Senators went in front 1-0 at 2:24 of the first period when Adam Gaudette beat Tarasov blocker side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot on the rush. It was Gaudette’s first goal in 24 games.

Matinpalo tipped Claude Giroux’s shot from the point and then scored on his own rebound at the edge of the crease to make it 2-0 at 4:26.

Perron pushed the lead to 3-0 at 4:32 of the third period. Crashing the net, Perron juggled a Drake Batherson rebound with his right skate and batted it in.

Shane Pinto scored into the empty net for the 4-0 final at 19:19.