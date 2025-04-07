Olofsson breaks tie late, Golden Knights edge Canucks

William Karlsson drove wide around Quinn Hughes down the right wing and skated behind Vancouver's net before making a backhand pass to Olofsson, who was alone in the low slot for a quick shot past the glove of Kevin Lankinen.

Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy also scored, and Adin Hill made 19 saves for the Golden Knights (47-22-8), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Vegas moved five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division. The Kings have one game in hand.

Nils Hoglander and Aatu Raty scored, and Lankinen made 32 saves for the Canucks (35-29-13), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1).

Vancouver is eight points behind the Minnesota Wild, who defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime earlier on Sunday, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The Canucks have one game in hand.

Hoglander, who missed the previous six games with an undisclosed injury, put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 4:46 of the first period. He chipped a rebound over the left pad of a sprawling Hill from the top of the crease.

Barbashev tied it 1-1 at 8:36. After being sent in alone down the left wing by Mark Stone, Barbashev cut back across the crease and around Lankinen before sliding the puck into an open net with his backhand.

Roy put Vegas ahead 2-1 off the rush at 13:15 of the first. His initial slap shot from the top of the right circle was stopped by Lankinen’s right pad, but the rebound hit the right heel of defenseman Victor Mancini and deflected into the net.

Raty tied it 2-2 at 8:03 of the second period, knocking a rebound over a prone Hill from the top of the crease. Vegas challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.