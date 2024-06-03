How Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers were built

The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 with a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday.

The Oilers will seek their sixth title and first since 1990 when they defeated the Boston Bruins in five games for their fifth championship in a seven-year span.

Forward Corey Perry is the only player to have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Edmonton this season who has won the Stanley Cup before; he did so with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. It is the fourth time in five seasons Perry has been in the Cup Final; he previously made it three straight seasons with the Dallas Stars in 2020, the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022, losing all three.

Of the 23 players to play at least one postseason game, 10 were selected by Edmonton in the NHL Draft, eight signed in free agency, and five were acquired via trade.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Connor Brown, RW: Signed as a free agent on July 1, Brown had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 regular-season games and has four points (one goals, three assists) in 12 playoff games.

Sam Carrick, C: Acquired from the Ducks in a three-team trade also involving the Lightning on March 6 with forward Adam Henrique for a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Carrick had five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 regular-season games with the Oilers. He has one assist in nine playoff games.

Leon Draisaitl, C: Selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Draisaitl had 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists) in 81 regular-season games and has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 18 playoff games.

Warren Foegele, LW: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 28, 2021, for defenseman Ethan Bear, Foegele set NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) in 82 regular-season games and has three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 playoff games.

Adam Henrique, C: Acquired from the Ducks in a three-team trade also involving the Lightning on March 6 with Carrick for a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft, Henrique had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 regular-season games with the Oilers. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 playoff games.

Dylan Holloway, LW: Selected in the first round (No. 14) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Holloway had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 regular-season games and has four points (three goals, one assist) in 18 playoff games.

Zach Hyman, LW: Signed as a free agent on July 28, 2021, Hyman scored an NHL career-high 54 goals and had 77 points in 80 regular-season games. He leads the playoffs with 14 goals (18 points) in 18 games.