Talbot makes 32 saves, Red Wings hold off slumping Panthers

Detroit remained six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference after the Canadiens defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 later Sunday.

Detroit plays at Montreal on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNDETX).

“Obviously, that’s going to be one of the biggest games of the year,” Talbot said. “That’s the team we have to catch, so we definitely need to ride this momentum.”

Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers (44-29-4), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

Florida played without its four leading scorers -- Aleksander Barkov (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (upper body), Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart. Bennett and Reinhart were rested in preparation for the postseason.

“You want every advantage you can get -- home ice and all that -- but we’ve got to heal these guys,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We have to give ourselves a chance to play physically in the playoffs and our schedule won’t allow that right now.”

Florida remained in third place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and six behind the first-place Maple Leafs. Both Tampa Bay and Toronto have a game in hand.

“We had guys come in and do a really good job,” said Panthers forward Mackie Samoskevich, who had an assist. “We played great, but a couple mistakes ended up in our net.”

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:37 of the second period. He beat Vanecek from the left face-off dot after a pass from Lucas Raymond.

Compher made it 2-0 at 11:23, beating Vanecek glove side after a pass from Marco Kasper.