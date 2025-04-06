Backstrom, Oshie get emotional watching Ovechkin break Gretzky's record

ELMONT, N.Y. -- For Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, being in the building to watch Alex Ovechkin make history on Sunday was at least the next best thing to being on the ice with him for his record-breaking 895th goal and the entire run leading up to the moment.

Ovechkin scored his record-breaking goal, which moved him past Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history, at 7:26 of the second period in the Washington Capitals' 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

"Very special," Backstrom said. "Very special, emotional, but I didn't get emotional until I saw Ovi's wife, actually. It was really special."

Nobody had a bigger hand in Ovechkin getting to this point than Backstrom.

He played in more regular-season games with Ovechkin than any other player (1,058). He also assisted on more of his goals than any other player (279).

Backstrom and Ovechkin played their first game together on Oct. 5, 2007 (Backstrom's NHL debut). He had his first assist on an Ovechkin goal on Nov. 16, 2007. They played their last game together on Oct. 29, 2023 (Backstrom's final NHL game).

"As soon as I saw 'Nicky,' I just wanted to cry," Ovechkin said. "And we hold (each other). He was such a big part of my success, and we've grown up together. We play together, we've been in so many different situations together, and that relationship in that moment with him and 'Osh' (T.J. Oshie) being here, yeah, it's tremendous. It's support. It's always been like that. I tell him, 'Without you, I would never reach that milestone.'"

Backstrom joked that he "was a little bummed" Ovechkin didn't break the record at home in Washington on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks, when he scored two goals to tie Gretzky in the record books.

"I called a hat trick on Friday, so," Backstrom said.

However, he was not at all surprised to see his friend and former teammate rise to the occasion against the Islanders on Sunday.

The goal extended Ovechkin's scoring streak to five games. He has six goals during the streak, seven in his past seven games, and nine in his past 11.

"I said this before the game on Friday: 'You know what? This is the Ovi we know,'" Backstrom said. "When he's close to a milestone or record, he does it right away. That's who he is."