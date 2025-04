NHL nationally televised games for week of April 7

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN, TVAS)

This game could help determine the winner of the Atlantic Division and will be the second of a back to back for the Maple Leafs, who visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Toronto has won four in a row, allowing a total of five goals in those games. Tampa Bay enters the week with four wins in its past six games and four points behind Toronto for first place. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is seeking his third Art Ross Trophy and second straight as NHL scoring leader. He has 112 points (33 goals, 79 assists) this season, three behind MacKinnon.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, TNT, truTV, MAX)

The Blues are 18-2-2 since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and have had a remarkable turnaround under coach Jim Montgomery, who was fired by the Boston Bruins on Nov. 19 and hired by the Blues five days later. The Oilers have had injuries to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, though each is expected to return before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton had won three straight prior to a 3-0 loss to the Kings on Saturday and is in a tight battle with Los Angeles for home ice in the first round in a likely playoff meeting for the fourth straight season between the teams.