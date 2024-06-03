Oilers game-by-game recap on way to Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers will play for the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Oilers entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division and defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the first round and the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the second round before defeating the Dallas Stars in six games to advance to the Cup Final.

Edmonton has won the Stanley Cup five times, most recently in 1990, the last of five titles in a seven-year span.

Here is a look at the Oilers' road to the Stanley Cup Final: