Dobes stops 36, Canadiens edge Predators for 5th win in row

Caufield, Laine score for Montreal, which gains in East wild-card race

Canadiens at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Jakub Dobes made 36 saves for the Montreal Canadiens, who extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Cole Caufield and Patrik Laine scored for the Canadiens (38-30-9), who were coming off a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Montreal remained five points behind the Ottawa Senators for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens also moved six points ahead of the New York Rangers for the second wild card from the East. New York has a game in hand.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (27-42-8), who have lost six consecutive games. Juuse Saros made 15 saves.

Stamkos gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 4:19 of the first period on a wrist shot from the right circle. Filip Forsberg forced a turnover in the offensive zone and fed Stamkos for the shot.

Michael McCarron appeared to score for the Predators at 12:33, but the Canadiens successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference and the goal was waved off.

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 1:40 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush.

Laine gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 5:47 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from Lane Hutson.

