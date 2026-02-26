Capitals score twice late in 3rd, defeat Flyers

Cates tied the score 1-1 at :29 of the third period when he tipped Travis Sanheim’s point shot past Thompson from in front after Protas turned the puck over in the defensive zone. Cates had gone 18 games without a goal.

“Didn’t like my January and the team struggled as well,” Cates said. “To get that goal and feel good about our line, we were making some plays and just playing the right way … Good to get going. Just a huge 25 games now. We need these points and everyone needs to be at their best.”

Thompson made a left pad save to rob Matvei Michkov’s at the right post at 9:55 and keep the game tied.

“You could argue that's the difference in the hockey game, right?” Carbery said. “We make a mistake there, turn it over the first shift of the third period. We get them right back into the game and they could easily go up 2-1 there and now your head is spinning because you went into the third period with a 1-0 lead and you're down 2-1. So that save, that’s a difference-making save, which, yeah, he was sharp tonight.”

Protas scored a short-handed goal into an empty net during 6-on-4 play at 19:34 for the 3-1 final.

“We had our chances, we had our looks,” Flyers forward Christian Dvorak said. “I think we’ve just got to get a little more gritty in front of the net and get some dirty goals.”

NOTES: The Capitals have scored the first goal of the game 36 times this season, which is the most in the NHL with the next closest being the Minnesota Wild (35). … Protas has a point in five straight games against Philadelphia dating back to last season (two goals, four assists). … Philadelphia killed off Washington’s only power play and is 9-for-9 on the penalty kill in its past six games.