Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

Quenneville (1,000-595-153 with 77 ties) joins Scotty Bowman (1,244-573-10 with 314 ties) as the only NHL coaches to reach the milestone.

"I wasn't prioritizing the number. I just wanted to play well tonight and find a way to win," Quenneville said. "That was the motivation, and it turned out to be a very special one as well."

Leo Carlsson had a goal and two assists for Anaheim — including setting up Gauthier for the go-ahead goal — after missing the previous 11 games following a procedure to treat a left thigh injury.

Chris Kreider had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 22 saves for the Ducks (31-23-3), who are 10-2-0 in their past 12 games.

Anaheim erased a pair of two-goal deficits for its NHL-leading eighth multigoal comeback victory and its sixth straight win at home.

"It was a tremendous game as far as the unpredictability of the outcome," Quenneville said. "Both teams looked like they were in complete control of the game at some times of that game."