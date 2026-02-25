Celebrini back with Sharks for playoff push, ‘learned a lot’ at Olympics

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini returned to practice with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday after gaining tons of valuable experience with Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 19-year-old center led the tournament with five goals in six games, but returning to North America with silver instead of gold was difficult to digest.

Canada lost 2-1 in overtime to Team USA in the gold medal game on Sunday.

"We didn't win, so it's bitter,” Celebrini said. “It's sour that we didn't win and we came that close, especially everything that we fought through. But I mean, [we] can't change it now."

However, the experience may prove to be invaluable. Celebrini often played on a line with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini may already be viewed in the same category as the NHL's elite, but he was still shocked to have them as linemates.

"Just being around the best of the best, I mean, that's my goal,” Celebrini said. “Just looking at them and seeing how they approach every day and some of the things that they do to make themselves successful, it definitely helped.

"Those guys play with such pace, and they think the game so fast. And the level that they play at, the practice that they play at, probably the fastest practices I've ever been a part of, and just being around them, practicing with them, playing with them, it's a different level."