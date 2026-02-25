Celebrini back with Sharks for playoff push, ‘learned a lot’ at Olympics

19-year-old center led tournament with 5 goals for Canada playing alongside some of game's greats

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini returned to practice with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday after gaining tons of valuable experience with Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 19-year-old center led the tournament with five goals in six games, but returning to North America with silver instead of gold was difficult to digest.

Canada lost 2-1 in overtime to Team USA in the gold medal game on Sunday. 

"We didn't win, so it's bitter,” Celebrini said. “It's sour that we didn't win and we came that close, especially everything that we fought through. But I mean, [we] can't change it now." 

However, the experience may prove to be invaluable. Celebrini often played on a line with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini may already be viewed in the same category as the NHL's elite, but he was still shocked to have them as linemates.

"Just being around the best of the best, I mean, that's my goal,” Celebrini said. “Just looking at them and seeing how they approach every day and some of the things that they do to make themselves successful, it definitely helped.

"Those guys play with such pace, and they think the game so fast. And the level that they play at, the practice that they play at, probably the fastest practices I've ever been a part of, and just being around them, practicing with them, playing with them, it's a different level."

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky pushed back that McDavid and MacKinnon could say Celebrini's pace in practice motivated them. McDavid was named tournament MVP with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in six games; MacKinnon had seven points (four goals, three assists).

"Mack is in that category with those guys because of the pace he brings," Warsofsky said. "I wonder if you asked McDavid and MacKinnon if they may say, ‘You know, Mack set that pace.’ Mack plays and practices at a certain pace that brings everyone and drags everyone into the fight. That's what makes him great."

Although Celebrini was admittedly starstruck, he was welcomed with open arms in the Canadian locker room. He sat beside Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty on the flight to Milan but said his conversations with anyone on the team were just like any other hockey locker room.

"It was fun to be around those guys, play with them,” Celebrini said. “A lot of those guys I looked up to my whole childhood, and it was an honor to play with them and be around them every single day.

"It was just like normal teammate conversations. They're normal guys; they're nothing special. They're, well, obviously they are special, but it's nothing different than everyone else. They're just great people, great guys, and fun to be around."

The Sharks (27-24-4) return from the Olympic break on Thursday, when they begin a six-game homestand against the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1). The momentum Celebrini could potentially carry from the Olympics is something he is hoping to apply to the final 27 games of the regular season.

San Jose entered Wednesday five points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. It has not qualified for the postseason since 2018-19.

"I learned a lot while I was over there just being around our coaches, some of the best coaches in the League, and some of the best players in the world, and some of the best players that I've ever played," Celebrini said. "Just their mentality, some of the things that they preach, and I mean the message around our locker room over there, I think I can bring some of that back and just know what it takes."

There was an added buzz around practice Wednesday, with many local news outlets in attendance to speak with one of the NHL’s newer superstars. Celebrini was the No. 1 pick by the Sharks at the 2024 NHL Draft and has 144 points (53 goals, 91 assists) through his first 125 games, including 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 55 games this season. 

"This is the most media we've had, ever," Celebrini joked before fielding questions. "Starting to feel like a Canadian market."

Regardless of the increased coverage, Celebrini is ready to put his entire focus on helping the Sharks end their playoff drought. 

"We want to take those next steps,” Celebrini said. “All this comes along with it -- the fans, the attention, and we want those expectations. We want that pressure, because that means we're doing a good thing and we're trending the right way."

