Perfetti scores in OT, Jets rally past Canucks

It was the first game for each team following the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Mark Scheifele had two assists, and Eric Comrie made 21 saves for the Jets (23-26-8), who won despite missing No. 1 goalie Connor Hellebuyck after winning a gold medal with Team USA on Sunday, and No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey after getting injured during Team Canada’s first game at the Olympics.

“It was really nice to just get back into a game after a long break,” Scheifele said. “So, obviously, we're happy to get a win coming off that.”

Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor, who was back with the Jets after winning a gold medal with Team USA but not playing in the final game on Sunday, also scored for Winnipeg.

"Crazy travel and all that,” said Connor. “But, yeah, no place I'd rather be than back on the ice."

Tolopilo made 25 saves for the Canucks (18-33-7), who have lost four in a row and are 2-14-4 in their past 20 games. Vancouver played without veteran defenseman Tyler Myers, who was a late scratch for roster management purposes.

“I found out last night it may happen and then was told after the morning skate that we'd have to take him out,” coach Adam Foote said. “This is the time of year where this kind of thing comes up and you're kind of ready for it and it's just the way it is. It comes with the (NHL) Trade Deadline (on March 6). We're all aware of what could happen, so it's our job to make adjustments.”

Drew O'Connor put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 1:58 of the first period after a turnover to Brock Boeser at the right point. He passed it cross-ice to O’Connor at the left face-off dot and he snapped a shot under the pads of Comrie that trickled over the goal line.

Connor, who was re-united with Scheifele and Vilardi on the top line, tied it 1-1 at 11:42 after a blind backhand pass by Scheifele from below the goal line. He cut behind the net and pulled Tolopilo across to his right post before passing back the other way to leave Connor with an open net.

“I reunited them and I knew that coming down the stretch here we’re going to need their offense,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “They were real good right from the get-go with (Connor) and (Scheifele) with that chemistry that they have. But the thing I liked about ‘KC’ is that he’s one of our best [back] trackers. He’s one of the guys that [comes] back on that line and helps to defend. He’s a real solid two-way player for us.”