Thompson, Krebs help Sabres edge Devils

Peyton Krebs also had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for the Sabres (33-19-6).

It was the first game for each team following the break for the Olympics.

Luukkonen played his first game since Jan. 27; he missed five games prior to the Olympic break with a lower-body injury.

Timo Meier scored, and Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Devils (28-28-2), who have lost four games in a row and six of their past seven.

The game marked the return of center Jack Hughes to the Devils lineup. Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime to give Team USA a 2-1 win against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the men’s ice hockey tournament in Milan on Sunday.

Hughes missed New Jersey’s last three games prior to the Olympic break with a lower-body injury. He had an assist and two shots on goal in 21:25 of ice time Wednesday.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 8:10 of the second period on a snap shot from the slot after a pass from Krebs. Thompson has a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists).

Luukkonen stopped Hughes’ snap shot from the right face-off circle at 1:34 of the second period.

Krebs pushed it to 2-0 when he scored on a wrist shot from the left hash marks at 10:36 of the third period. Thompson stole the puck from Hughes and skated down the slot before passing to Krebs, who scored from the left circle.

Meier cut it to 2-1 at 17:30, scoring on a rebound in the slot with Allen pulled for an extra attacker.

The Devils missed the net on two breakaway opportunities while short-handed. Jesper Bratt put a backhand over the crossbar at 18:05 of the first, and Nico Hischier shot wide of the left post at 17:21 of the second.