NHL Status Report: Thomas takes leave of absence from Blues

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Chytil could miss the rest of the season after being hit in the face by a puck during practice Friday. "He had a couple breaks under his eye," Canucks coach Adam Foote said Monday. "They haven’t determined if he’ll be out for the season yet. They are going to see another specialist. They don’t think it’s going to have to be surgical. Fingers crossed and we'll wait and see." Chytil has three goals in 12 games this season but didn't have a point in six games before the Olympic break after he returned after missing three months because of a concussion he sustained Oct. 19. ... Goalie Kevin Lankinen's return to Vancouver from playing for Team Finland at the Olympics was delayed by a snowstorm that blanketed the northeast United States. Foote said Lankinen was stuck in New York, and the hope was he could return to Vancouver sometime Tuesday or Wednesday and potentially play against the Kraken on Saturday. Lankinen likely won't be available against the Jets on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3). ... Brock Boeser returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday, but Foote said it was more because of a virus than a recurrence of symptoms from the concussion that kept the forward out for the final five games before the Olympic break.