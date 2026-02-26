Jack Hughes celebrates Olympic golden goal, praises Team USA in Devils return

Center honored with ceremony before game, says triumph in Milan will ‘never be about 1 person’

© Ishika Samant/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes still gets an indescribable feeling when asked about scoring the biggest goal of his young career.

Three days after becoming a national hero by scoring at 1:41 of overtime to give Team USA a 2-1 win against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hughes returned to the New Jersey Devils lineup for a night of reflection and celebration at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old center doesn’t want to dwell on the goal and prefers to speak about the team that made it all possible.

"It's just a moment, right?" Hughes said. "It's an unbelievable moment in my life, but I'll never be the guy that's crazy about it because it's all about the team. It's just such an unbelievable group of guys that we had and I'm so looking forward to the times we're going to enjoy. Hopefully every year we get together and enjoy this moment.

"For me, it'll never be about the golden goal. It'll always be about our three weeks at the Olympics, that we were champions and just what a special group it was."

BUF@NJD: Jack Hughes celebrated for Golden Goal in pregame ceremony

Hughes appeared a bit fatigued at the start of the Devils’ 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, and his voice was hoarse as he took questions from the media afterward. Hughes had an assist and one shot on goal, finishing with the most ice time among New Jersey forwards (21:25).

"You're going to see him speak a lot more now," Devils goalie Jake Allen said. "His life has changed forever. Obviously, he was a superstar player, an athlete and a really good person, the face of this organization, but now it's gone tenfold for him. He's a funny kid, a very confident kid, but deep down he wanted to appreciate the fans. He's gotten so much support since that goal and it's a show of appreciation for the people that support him."

Hughes was introduced to a loud ovation and serenaded with "USA" chants by the Devils faithful during a pregame ceremony. He skated over to the Sabres bench and put his arm around Sabres center and United States teammate Tage Thompson for a lap around the ice.

"When I heard we were going to do a little celebration before the game, I was laying in bed before my nap and thinking about the Tage thing," Hughes said. "It'll never be about one person; it's always about the team and I wanted to share that moment with Tage."

Said Thompson: "I wasn't expecting that. He's a class act. ... Cares about his teammates, cares about his country, his team. Obviously he scores the overtime winner and that's supposed to be a moment for just him, and to include me in that was really special, and I definitely appreciated it."

Hughes was given a microphone to say a few words on the ice, and after collecting his thoughts, he reflected on how happy he was that "the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America."

He also spoke of how proud he is to represent the Devils and the "great state of New Jersey."

"I really do love living in New Jersey, playing in New Jersey," Hughes said after the game. "I just feel like they accepted me so deeply and I feel like I'm their guy. Every time I drive in for these games, I see people walking at 4:30 p.m. with Hughes jerseys on and I roll my window and scream at them -- they love that."

Hughes' whirlwind media tour followed the gold medal game, including a visit Tuesday to the White House with his teammates, followed by their appearance at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in celebration of their triumph. 

Hughes and his brother, Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes, led the U.S. team onto the balcony of the House of Representatives during the State of the Union, flashing their gold medals to chants of "USA" and a standing ovation lasting about two minutes.

"You’ve got to remember, we're just hockey players," Jack said. "We did our job. We went over to the Olympics to win a gold medal and that's what we did. So, I've had the best time of my life, celebrating with my teammates that we accomplished our goal. We're so proud to be back in the U.S. and celebrating our gold medal and do it with our teammates. That's the best part."

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since winning gold in Milan, Jack also has appeared on the “Today” show on NBC with Quinn and even had a sandwich named in his honor at Hobby's Deli, located near Prudential Center in downtown Newark: “Jack's Golden Goal Sandwich,” featuring rare roast beef, American cheese and golden onions. 

The victory Sunday marked the first time Team USA won gold at the Olympics since the "Miracle on Ice" team did so in 1980.

Jack Hughes still doesn't know how many teeth he actually lost after taking a high stick to the mouth from Canada's Sam Bennett late in the third period of the gold medal game, but many teammates and coaches said they like the new look.

The image circulating across social media of him with the American flag draped over his shoulder and smiling minus a few teeth during the on-ice celebration is certainly one for the ages. 

"I didn't really notice he lost teeth until he actually scored (in overtime) and then you could see it," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "As a hockey guy, who's lived his whole life in the game, I don't think it could have worked any better to have that as part of this story. To have those images with his teeth just shows how much guys are all in and committed to competing for their country to get on a stage like that. It's pretty remarkable the way it's all played out, and I'm thrilled for Jack and his family. It's an incredible story all the way around."

© Elsa/Getty Images

Jack Hughes is next expected to be a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

"I know it's just a ginormous deal for the country and for USA Hockey so I don't want to make it about myself, but definitely a lot of cool people reached out," he said. "A lot of people who helped me get to where I'm at and supported me all the way have reached out, and that's what's most important. 

"But just the fact that I'm on a USA Hockey Olympic championship gold medal team ... it changes all of our lives, all of our teammates. We're champions and we're Olympic gold medalists and we're the team that broke the run of not being able to win (since 1980). So, to break that streak and win a gold medal, it bonds us forever as Olympic gold medalists."

