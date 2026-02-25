NHL On Tap: Panarin to debut for Kings against Golden Knights

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

A King's welcome

Artemi Panarin is poised to debut for the Los Angeles Kings at home against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS). The 34-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4 and the Kings (23-19-14) are three points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Panarin arrives as their leading scorer with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) and they need him after forward Kevin Fiala (40 points; 18 goals, 22 assists) fractured his lower left leg playing for Team Switzerland in a 5-1 loss to Team Canada in a Group A game Feb. 13. The Golden Knights (27-16-4) will be without Team USA Olympians Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin, while the status of Team Canada's Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore is to be determined.

Jack is back

All hail the conquering hero! That's the theme of the night at Prudential Center with Olympic star Jack Hughes expected to play for New Jersey Devils (28-27-2) against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET: MSGSN, MSG-B). Devils fans -- make that American hockey fans in general -- will have the chance to show their appreciation for the historic moment produced by the 24-year-old forward, whose goal at 1:41 of overtime gave Team USA a 2-1 win against Canada for USA Hockey's first gold medal since the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. Hughes has since appeared on "The TODAY Show on NBC" with brother Quinn Hughes, toured the White House and met United States President Donald Trump later in the day. Hobby's Deli, just down the street from Prudential Center, even introduced a "Jack's Golden Goal Sandwich," featuring rare roast beef, American cheese and golden onions. Lost in all this is how U.S. forward Tage Thompson returns to the surging Sabres (32-19-6), who hold the first wild card from the Eastern Conference and have won 21 of their past 28 games dating to Dec. 9, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most wins in that span. Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin takes a seven-game point streak (four goals, eight assists) into New Jersey after skating for Team Sweden.