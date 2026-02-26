Dorofeyev scores twice, Golden Knights rally to top Kings

Panarin has at least one point in each of his four NHL team debuts (one goal on Oct. 7, 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks; three assists on Oct. 6, 2017 with the Columbus Blue Jackets; one goal and one assist on Oct. 3, 2019 with the New York Rangers).

Kempe put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 14:44 of the second period with a snap shot from the left circle off the rush following a tic-tac-toe pass from Panarin to Kopitar to Los Angeles’ leading scorer.

“‘Bread’ looked really good, just making a ton of plays, so there’s some stuff we can build on,” Byfield said of Panarin’s debut.

Sissons tied it up 2-2 at 8:07 of the third period on a backhand shot from outside the crease. He had missed the previous 12 games because of an upper-body injury.

Saad put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 11:16 on a snap shot from the right circle. It was his first game since Jan. 8 because of an undisclosed injury.

“It was great to pop two in there,” Sissons said. “Me and 'Saader' have been out for a little while, so nice to get back in the lineup and have an impact on the offensive front.”

Smith made it 4-2 at 12:21 by cutting through the slot and scoring on the backhand, but Byfield scored from close range at 13:26 to cut the Kings’ deficit to 4-3.

“We obviously created some offense, and we were able to capitalize on our chances,” Sissons said. “They got one in behind the net, we kind of over skated the puck and got tied up, and they got a quick one. … Yeah, things change quickly in this game, especially coming off a long hiatus like that.”