Crosby out at least 4 weeks for Penguins

Sidney Crosby will be out at least four weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins because of a lower-body injury.

The 38-year-old center sustained the injury in the second period of Team Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia on Feb. 18 in the quarterfinals at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Crosby missed a 3-2 win against Team Finland in the semifinals on Friday and a 2-1 overtime loss to the United State in the gold medal game on Sunday.

"I just didn't feel like I was able to [play]," Crosby said after the gold medal game. "I didn't think I'd be in that position after the Czech game. I think our medical staff was incredible and, unfortunately, I wasn't able to go."

Crosby, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in four games for Canada, was in uniform on the ice after the game to receive his silver medal.

"It's just disappointment," Crosby said. "I think or numerous reasons, it's not fun when you lose, regardless of how it happens or the outcome. I just feel for the entire group and the entire situation."

Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games this season.

The Penguins (29-15-12), who are second in the Metropolitan Division, play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG, SNW, SNE) in their first game following the Olympic break.

They have not qualified for the playoffs each of the past three seasons.

Crosby, who is in his 21st NHL season, ranks eighth all-time in points (1,746) and assists (1,094) and 15th in goals (652). His 201 points (71 goals, 130 assists) in the playoffs rank sixth all time.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion (2009, 2016, 2017), Crosby has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP twice (2016, 2017), the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP twice (2006-07, 2013-14), the Ted Lindsay Award as MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association three times (2006-07, 2012-13, 2013-14), the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's scoring leader twice (2006-07, 2013-14) and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for leading the League in goals twice (2009-10, 2016-17). He was also named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.