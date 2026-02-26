Lightning stay hot, top Toronto for 6th straight win

Kucherov, Point each has 3 points for Tampa Bay; Tavares, Knies each has goal, assist for Toronto

Maple Leafs at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, while Gage Goncalves also had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (38-14-4), who have won six in a row and 10 straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

John Tavares scored, Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-22-9), who had won their past three games before the Olympic break.

The Lightning had two different opportunities to take the lead in the opening period -- first with a goal from Kucherov at 4:00 and then with a goal from Point at 15:20 -- although both were challenged by Toronto for offside and overturned, keeping Tampa Bay off the board.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead that stuck at 7:07 of the second period when he received a pass from Charle-Edouard D'Astous at the hashmarks and held the puck through the slot, scoring on the forehand on Stolarz's short side.

Goncalves extended the Tampa Bay lead to 2-0 just 51 seconds later with a breakaway goal at 7:58. He took a pass from Kucherov, who was behind the goal line, and beat Stolarz with a deke to the forehand. Kucherov recorded his 700th-career NHL assist on the goal.

Kucherov made it 3-0 at 2:59 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Goncalves. 

Tavares scored a power-play goal for Toronto to make it 3-1 at 16:19 with a wrist shot from the left circle. The Maple Leafs pulled Stolarz, using an extra attacker for a 6-on-4 advantage on the goal. 

Just 11 seconds later, Point scored his second of the night with a wrist shot from the hashmarks off a pass from Kucherov to make it 4-1 at 16:30.

Knies' snap shot from above the left circle got through Vasilevskiy's pads at 17:13 for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Capitals score twice late in 3rd, defeat Flyers

Johnston scores twice, Stars defeat Kraken for 7th straight win

NHL Status Report: Carlsson back for Ducks against Oilers

Thompson, Krebs help Sabres edge Devils

Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Celebrini back with Sharks for playoff push, ‘learned a lot’ at Olympics

NHL On Tap: Panarin to debut for Kings against Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panarin gifts Kings mascot Rolex watch to share number

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Crosby out at least 4 weeks for Penguins

Cooper to miss 2 games as Lightning coach after father's death

Girard traded to Penguins by Avalanche for Kulak

Matthews, Hellebuyck changed legacies with gold medal at Olympics

NHL Trade Buzz: Panthers have ‘very important week’ before Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats