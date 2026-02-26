Lightning stay hot, top Toronto for 6th straight win

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, while Gage Goncalves also had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (38-14-4), who have won six in a row and 10 straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

John Tavares scored, Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-22-9), who had won their past three games before the Olympic break.

The Lightning had two different opportunities to take the lead in the opening period -- first with a goal from Kucherov at 4:00 and then with a goal from Point at 15:20 -- although both were challenged by Toronto for offside and overturned, keeping Tampa Bay off the board.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead that stuck at 7:07 of the second period when he received a pass from Charle-Edouard D'Astous at the hashmarks and held the puck through the slot, scoring on the forehand on Stolarz's short side.

Goncalves extended the Tampa Bay lead to 2-0 just 51 seconds later with a breakaway goal at 7:58. He took a pass from Kucherov, who was behind the goal line, and beat Stolarz with a deke to the forehand. Kucherov recorded his 700th-career NHL assist on the goal.

Kucherov made it 3-0 at 2:59 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Goncalves.

Tavares scored a power-play goal for Toronto to make it 3-1 at 16:19 with a wrist shot from the left circle. The Maple Leafs pulled Stolarz, using an extra attacker for a 6-on-4 advantage on the goal.

Just 11 seconds later, Point scored his second of the night with a wrist shot from the hashmarks off a pass from Kucherov to make it 4-1 at 16:30.

Knies' snap shot from above the left circle got through Vasilevskiy's pads at 17:13 for the 4-2 final.