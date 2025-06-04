Brown likely to return for Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Connor Brown is expected to return for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The forward missed the last two games of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars because of an undisclosed injury sustained from a hit by Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic in the second period of Game 3 on May 25. Edmonton won the best-of-7 series in five games.

“I feel good,” Brown said after the morning skate Wednesday. “I took a little maintenance day yesterday, but I’m ready to go. I feel excited.”

Brown, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games and is an integral member of Edmonton’s penalty kill, could return for the start of this rematch after the Oilers lost to the Panthers in the Final last season, ending with a 2-1 defeat in Game 7.

“Growing up, you want to play in the Stanley Cup Final,” Brown said. “I think it’s been echoed a lot around here; last year it kind of felt a bit euphoric being here. It was something you dream about just getting here, (but) this year it’ll be different.

“We understood the blueprint, we feel we have a rightful place here, so it’s a different feeling. It’s a good feeling, so I think we’re excited to get to our game plan right away.”

If he’s in the lineup, Brown is expected to replace forward Jeff Skinner and play on a line with center Adam Henrique and left wing Trent Frederic.

“Unfortunately, he had to miss a couple of games, but he seems like he’s good now,” Frederic said. “It’s unfortunate. It was kind of weird play; I don’t know if he touched the puck, so it’s tough when you’re not expecting to get hit.”