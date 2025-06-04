Injured Hyman 'big reason' for Oilers to win Final against Panthers

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman burst into tears.

He was sitting at home with his wife last Thursday, watching Game 5 of the Western Conference Final between his Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars from Texas, his season over because of a dislocated right wrist.

While coping with the realization that he no longer could help his teammates on the ice in their Stanley Cup dream, he got a call after the Oilers punched their ticket to a second straight Cup Final with a 6-3 victory.

It was a FaceTime from teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the victorious dressing room in Dallas. As part of their celebrations, they wanted him to know how much he still was part of the team, even though he would not be able to play for the remainder of their Stanley Cup Playoff run.

"It caught me off guard," Hyman said Wednesday morning, hours before Game 1 of the Cup Final at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS). "I was crying. It was really emotional.

"You just feel so much a part of the team. And for them to do that in that moment meant a lot."

Just like the veteran forward means to them.

As such, the 31-year-old confirmed that he will be travelling to Florida for Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) at Amerant Bank Arena to offer support for his teammates.

It was at that same rink last June 24 when, after their crushing 2-1 loss in Game 7 of the Final, Hyman told his teammates that they would be back in 2025. Now they are. Except he can't play.

"Life has a funny way of working," he said. "I truly felt that, having gone through what we went through last year and in that moment, I knew most of our guys were coming back. And I knew we had a hunger and fire to get back to this point not just to get back but to win."