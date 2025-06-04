Panthers at Oilers, Stanley Cup Final Game 1 preview

Well-acquainted Florida, Edmonton face off to begin championship rematch

EDMONTON -- The 12th rematch in Stanley Cup Final history gets underway Wednesday, when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers play Game 1 at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The Panthers defeated the Oilers in seven games to win their first Stanley Cup championship last year.

This is the second Cup Final rematch in the past 40 years and first since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh faced each other in 2008 and 2009. The Red Wings won in six games in 2008; the Penguins got their revenge in 2009 with a seven-game victory.

"We know the routine, we know the opponent," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "There were a lot of unknowns last year. Now that we've been here we're just a little more, I don't want to say comfortable, but we just know what the routine is. Do we feel we're stronger, more confident? Yeah, maybe. But we also know the other team is probably stronger than they were last year also. We're going to have to play our best to give ourselves an opportunity."

The difference from last year is the series will open in Edmonton because the Oilers finished the regular season with 101 points, three more than the Panthers.

Florida had home-ice advantage last year and won Games 1 and 2 at Amerant Bank Arena before also taking Game 3 at Rogers Place. Edmonton responded to win Games 4, 5 and 6, but the Panthers won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win at home in Game 7.

This year, the Oilers are 6-1 at home in the playoffs, but the Panthers are 8-2 on the road.

"I think for us, what makes us successful is the fact that we just stick to our game," Florida forward Evan Rodrigues said. "We don't let the crowd affect us. We do the same things over and over and over again for 60 minutes and we feel if we do that we'll have success. It doesn't matter what the score is of the game. It doesn't matter if it's minute one or minute 59, we're going to be playing the same way."

Despite being the defending champions and their road success this year, forward Matthew Tkachuk said he still thinks the Panthers are underdogs going into the series because it is starting in Edmonton.

"Absolutely," Tkachuk said. "We'll continue riding that underdog role like we have so far. They've earned the right to have home ice. They had a better regular season than us. So we're here starting in Edmonton. It's not something we're new to. We've started on the road each round this playoffs and so have they, so it's kind of crazy. Hopefully we can use that to our advantage again. I don't know, take Game 1 and move on."

Florida returns 14 players to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year; all 14 are expected to play Wednesday.

The Oilers have 16 players on their roster returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season; 13 are expected to play. Forward Zach Hyman is out with a dislocated right wrist, Calvin Pickard will be the backup goalie to Stuart Skinner and forward Derek Ryan is expected to be a healthy scratch.

"Just more comfortable," Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. "I'm sure everybody says that that's gone through it the second time. It's just more normal, more comfortable, easier to play and function when it's just another day."

Teams that win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have gone on to win the Stanley Cup 76.5 percent of the time (65-20), including in each of the past four years. The percentage goes up to 83.9 percent (52-10) when the home team wins Game 1.

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Panthers: As Tkachuk pointed out, Florida has started on the road in every round in the playoffs; the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in Game 1 of the first round and the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in the opener of the Eastern Conference Final. That sandwiched losses in Games 1 and 2 of the second round at the Toronto Maple Leafs before they came back to win the series in seven games, including road triumphs in Games 5 and 7. Florida has won five straight games on the road this postseason, and has a plus-27 goal differential (48-21) in its 10 road playoff games.

Dan Rosen, Tracey Myers and Nick Cotsonika break down Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Oilers: McDavid leads the playoffs with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 16 games, followed by center Leon Draisaitl with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 16 games. Evan Bouchard leads all defensemen in the postseason in goals (six), assists (11) and points (17). But Edmonton hasn't been overly reliant on its top scorers to win; it has 11 players with at least three goals. Forward Corey Perry is tied with Draisaitl for the team lead with seven goals. Forward Evander Kane, who didn't play in the regular season, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 16 games. Forward Connor Brown also has five goals. Brown, though, is game-time decision after missing Games 4 and 5 of the Western Conference Final with an undisclosed injury and did not practice Tuesday because of an illness.

Numbers to know: 14 and 15. The Oilers have allowed 14 goals in their three Game 1s this postseason, going 1-2. The Panthers have scored 15 in their three Game 1s.

What to look for: Which Stuart Skinner is going to show up for the Oilers? Will it be the Skinner who has allowed 11 goals on 57 shots (.807 save percentage) in his two Game 1 starts in the playoffs, or the Skinner who has allowed five goals with three shutouts in six of his past seven starts, including winning four straight with five goals against in the Western Conference Final. Skinner has allowed 30 goals in his 20 wins in the past two postseasons, including five in six wins this year. He has also allowed 51 goals in his 13 losses, including 20 in four this year.

What they are saying

"I think we both have a defined strength over two years that you'd say that's what this team is really good at. They're an incredible offensive team with those two players (McDavid and Draisaitl), but as a team they play that game very, very well. Our numbers over the last two years show we're a really good defensive hockey team. For both teams, and it's not their weakness, they made another part of their game stronger. So their defensive game is better. Our offensive game has improved. So we can put a few more pucks in the net and they can defend a little better, but it doesn't change the base strength; they continue to be an unusually built offensive team and we're a pretty good defensive team." -- Panthers coach Paul Maurice

"When you go to the Cup Final you never know if you're going to be here again. Especially it being my first one last year 15 years in, you understand how rare and how hard it is to get there, and so to be back here again you definitely don't take it for granted. You definitely appreciate it. Playing for a Canadian team, the Cup having not been back to Canada in 30-plus years, it's something that I think we all understand representing the Edmonton Oilers. Being able to kick it off here is going to be pretty special." -- Oilers forward Evander Kane

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: A.J. Greer (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Brett Kulak

Jake Walman -- John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

Boqvist comes in for Greer, a forward, who missed the Panthers morning skate with an injury that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final ... Brown will be a game-time decision, the result of an undisclosed injury sustained in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final when taking a hit along the boards from Dallas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic ... Hyman, a forward, will remain out for the Cup Final after having surgery to repair a wrist injury sustained in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

NHL.com independent correspondent Gerry Moddejonge contributed to this report

