The Utes and Mammoth have supported each other.

In 2024-25, the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, the players took a team outing to a Utah football game. It gave them a sense of their new home.

Last season, when the team rebranded as the Utah Mammoth, Cooley and forward Dylan Guenther appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” before a Utah football game and experienced the fans’ passion in a different way.

“It was awesome,” Cooley said. “It was pretty early too, so it was cool to see how many people were out there that early and the excitement they had.”

Whittingham said he grew up a Kings fan in California, rooted for the Edmonton Oilers when he played briefly in the Canadian Football League and adopted the Vegas Golden Knights for a while after they joined the NHL in 2017.

When the NHL came to Utah, he was thrilled.

“It was a natural,” he said.

He attended many games at Delta Center as a guest of owner Ryan Smith and gave a shout out to the Mammoth during one of his Utah football press conferences last season.

“The community has really embraced the Mammoth,” he said, still following them from afar. “I mean, that was a great move by Ryan to get a hockey team there, and the community has really supported them. It’s a great atmosphere, a great environment at their games.”

Mammoth defensemen Andrew Peeke and MacKenzie Weegar went to a Utah football game together earlier this season, thinking ahead to the Winter Classic.

Peeke played hockey at Notre Dame from 2016-19. He went to many football games at Notre Dame Stadium and even to the Winter Classic there Jan. 1, 2019, sitting in the bleachers behind one of the goals with his teammates as the Boston Bruins played the Chicago Blackhawks. He played for the Bruins outdoors last season, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1.

“It was pretty cool,” Peeke said of the Utah football game. “I’m a college guy myself, so I loved the college student section, the atmosphere, the bleachers, things like that.

“Being able to go to that game kind of gave us a glimpse of what it might look like for us. I think they’re going to put on a hell of an event here, and it’s going to be pretty spectacular.”

Weegar had played in an NHL outdoor game, skating for the Calgary Flames against the Oilers in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Oct. 29, 2023. But he’d never attended a college football game before.

“The atmosphere was absolutely awesome, and then you kind of catch yourself,” he said. “Leading up to the Winter Classic, I was down low and just taking a look around, the scenery and the mountains in back, and just being like, ‘I wish this game was tomorrow.’

“It’s exciting. The venue’s going to be great. The fans are going to love it. I know the boys in here are super excited.”

* * * * *

Utah has sold out 101 consecutive football games at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes have won 16 straight games, the longest active streak in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, including their last 10 at home. They’re 10-0 this season and No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings under head coach Morgan Scalley.

They have two regular-season games remaining, one at home, against West Virginia on Nov. 27. The Big 12 championship game is Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Stars will host the Golden Knights in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 20.

If the Utes stay in the top four of the CFP rankings, they will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs. If they host a first-round playoff game, it will be Dec. 18 or 19.

The ice truck is scheduled to arrive at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Dec. 16 to begin building the rink. If it must arrive a little later, that won’t impact the Winter Classic. Crews would work through Christmas to make sure the stadium is transformed in time.

“We’re super excited to host the NHL Winter Classic,” Croshier-Sidebotham said, standing at midfield -- center ice. “The amount of people who are excited for this event is extraordinary, and we just can’t wait for people to see the state of Utah, everything it has to offer.

“The excitement for hockey in Utah is extreme.”