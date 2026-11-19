13. New York Rangers (13-8-1)

Total points: 52

Last week: N/R

"The Rangers could have folded when they saw goalie Igor Shesterkin go down at 8:20 of the second period of a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9. Shesterkin, we learned the following day, was done for the season because of a lower-body injury. How can a team, still with 78 games to play, overcome losing its best and most important player? That's what Shesterkin is to the Rangers. Well, they've managed not only to survive but also thrive so far with rookie Dylan Garand taking over the net, and now with the return of Joonas Korpisalo, who missed 16 games because of a foot infection. The Rangers have won six of their past seven games (6-1-0). They are 9-2-0 at home. They are establishing an identity as a team that is hard to play against, one that closes quickly in the defensive zone, killing plays and generating offense from its defense. It's a repeatable strategy that can lead to success without requiring Shesterkin's brand of all-world goaltending. The Rangers have to keep at it. They're just not good enough to run away with a playoff spot, but they'll stay in the race and give themselves a chance if they stay consistent." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

14. Nashville Predators (11-6-5)

Total points: 46

Last week: No. 12

"Sitting in fourth place in the competitive Central Division, the Predators have exceeded expectations going into the season. After their first 10 games, they were outside the playoff picture with a record of 3-3-4. Then after a 5-4 shootout win against the Lightning on Halloween, they won six straight to start November. Powering the Predators' seven-game winning streak was their penalty kill, which is third in the League at 88.9 percent. They were 15-for-16 on the kill during their winning streak. But the Predators have lost two in a row, including 7-3 against the Wild on Tuesday. Even still, their place in the standings is pleasantly surprising. We'll see if the second quarter holds the same exceptional rise as the first quarter to reclaim a top-three spot in the division or at the very least stay in a Western Conference wild-card position." -- Christina Chaiban, producer

15. New York Islanders (10-6-4)

Total points: 27

Last week: N/R

"The Islanders will play their 21st game of the season Thursday, when they're at the Winnipeg Jets. They've won their past three, the reason why they're ranked this week in the Super 16. It's been an inconsistent first quarter, but a win in Winnipeg would give the Islanders 26 points in 21 games, a 104-point pace. Odds are if they pick up 26 points in each quarter they'll find their way into the playoffs. That can happen if their offense continues to rise, as it has with 16 goals in the past three games. Averaging 5.33 goals per game over the long haul is unlikely, but the Islanders should be in good shape if they can get to an average of 3.30 goals per game. They're 3.20 now while giving up 2.75. It helps the offense that they now have Mathew Barzal, arguably their most dynamic forward, in the lineup. Barzal missed the first 18 games because of a left knee inflammation. He has three assists in his first two games." -- Rosen

16. Utah Mammoth (10-9-3)

Total points: 9

Last week: No. 15

"The only way to describe the Mammoth so far this season is inconsistent but with great potential. They should be better than they are. They should be a top-four team in the Central Division, a no-brainer to make the playoffs for a second straight season. But there are some built-in excuses, such as injuries to top forwards Dylan Guenther (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body) and Logan Cooley (upper body), and defensemen Nate Schmidt (upper body) and John Marino (upper body). Cooley is back after missing three games, but Guenther (five games), Schmaltz (four games), Schmidt (six games) and Marino (14 games) remain out. It's hard for any team to win when they're missing that much from its lineup. The Mammoth are struggling without them. It doesn't help that their penalty kill has been a big problem too, entering its game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday 28th in the NHL at 69.3 percent. All that said, the Mammoth have, as I mentioned above, great potential to turn things around this season. Let's not forget they won 10 of their first 16 games (10-6-0). They can find their way again." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Anaheim Ducks 8, Winnipeg Jets 8, Washington Capitals 5, St. Louis Blues 2, Seattle Kraken 1

Dropped out from last week: Capitals (No. 14), Ducks (No. 16)

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Nashville Predators; 15. New York Islanders; 16. New York Rangers

CHRISTINA CHAIBAN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Nashville Predators; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. New York Rangers

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. New York Rangers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Nashville Predators

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Ottawa Senators; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New York Rangers; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Seattle Kraken

TOM GULITTI

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. New York Rangers; 13. Florida Panthers; 14. Nashville Predators; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Washington Capitals

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Edmonton Oilers; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Ottawa Senators; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. New York Rangers; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. New York Islanders

JON LANE

1. Edmonton Oilers; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Ottawa Senators; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. New York Rangers; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. Boston Bruins; 14. Florida Panthers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Anaheim Ducks

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Boston Bruins; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. New York Rangers; 11. Montreal Canadiens; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Nashville Predators; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. St. Louis Blues

TRACEY MYERS

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Ottawa Senators; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Florida Panthers; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Anaheim Ducks

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Winnipeg Jets; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Anaheim Ducks

DAN ROSEN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Ottawa Senators; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. New York Rangers; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Winnipeg Jets

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Edmonton Oilers; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. New York Rangers; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Anaheim Ducks

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Ottawa Senators; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. New York Rangers; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. St. Louis Blues

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Edmonton Oilers; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. New York Rangers; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Florida Panthers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Utah Mammoth