A tusk forms the crossbar of the “t” in “Utah” on the Mountain Blue helmet.

The Colorado jersey is white with blue, featuring a vintage burgundy “C” with Nordic embroidery and blue mountains nestled inside it. The lettering is inspired by signage found in Rocky Mountain towns in the 19thCentury and railway lines that connected them to Denver.

The Avalanche will wear a burgundy helmet for the first time, with a raised beige variation of their Winter Classic mark. They’ll have matching burgundy pants and gloves, and the left leg of the pants will include a double diamond logo, a nod to the difficulty rating on ski slopes.

In addition to setting records for Winter Classic sales, Utah and Colorado both surpassed the previous best-selling NHL jersey launch day ever -- the New Jersey Devils’ Hometown Remix launch on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 19, one day after the uniforms and merchandise were unveiled, the Mammoth and Avalanche were the top two selling teams across all sports throughout the Fanatics network of sites and eight of the top 10 selling products for all teams and leagues were for the Winter Classic.

“I think those jerseys are really cool,” Colorado forward Martin Necas said. “Love those, honestly. Love the colors. Love the matte helmet. I think it’s very cool.”

Winter Classic merchandise is on sale at the Utah and Colorado team stores, and items are available across the Fanatics network of websites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report