Turkey test for Sabres
The season is already a quarter of the way complete and American Thanksgiving is on the horizon. While the notion that teams have to be in playoff position by Turkey Day to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs is more fiction than fact, the Sabres need to start making up ground in the playoff hunt. They enter Saturday five points out of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, which happens to be occupied by the Florida Panthers. That’s why this game against the Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B), even though it's still late November, is huge. The Sabres are looking to build on last season, when they finished first in the Atlantic Division -- despite ranking last in the Eastern Conference at Thanksgiving, eight points back of the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic and five points out of the playoffs -- before eventually going to a seventh game in the second round, losing in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens. To have any chance of going further this season, they need to get going. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief