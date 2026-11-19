The rivalry is not manufactured, at least not anymore.

“No, it’s real,” O’Brien said. “It’s real, and I think it’s going to continue to build, and I think that’ll be a big rivalry for a long time. It’s fun to spark it.”

Utah forward Jack McBain (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) leveled Colorado forward Gavin Brindley (5-8, 173) at 11:55 of the first period Wednesday. Brindley wobbled off the ice and left the game with an upper-body injury.

“I think he got his head,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Big player against small player. We’ll see what the League thinks about it.”

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said: "I’ve seen guys get suspended for a lot less. I’ll just leave it at that.”

After taking a hit from Utah forward Logan Cooley, Landeskog cross-checked Cooley in the back -- once, twice, three times. He received a double minor for cross-checking at 15:25 of the first, and the fans booed him when he came out of the penalty box.

O’Brien gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 5:22 of the second period, and McBain and Landeskog fought four seconds later, each sticking up for a teammate. McBain landed several punches as the crowd roared.

“You touch any of our top guys, me and the boys are coming for you,” O’Brien said. “We’re not going to let that go. That was vicious, and ‘Baner’ did a great job, and hats off to him.”

Tourigny said he had a ton of respect for Landeskog.

“He showed up,” Tourigny said. “He did not shy away, did not duck it. He handled it like a man.”

Colorado forward Parker Kelly hit Utah forward Michael Carcone in the face with a high stick at 17:27 of the second, and Vincent Trocheck gave the Mammoth a 2-0 lead on the ensuing power play at 17:53.