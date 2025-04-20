Blackwood key to Game 1 win in playoff debut for Avalanche

DALLAS -- The Colorado Avalanche combined for 1,177 games of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs entering Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round. Their starting goalie, however, had zero.

A big question, at least on the outside, was how Mackenzie Blackwood would handle it.

He responded by making 23 saves in a 5-1 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The only goal he allowed came on a deflection on a power play when he didn’t have his stick.

“He’s an amazing goalie,” said Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who had two goals and an assist. “I think we have a lot of trust in him, obviously. He made some huge saves. It easily could have been 2-2, and all of a sudden, it’s 5-1, so it’s a completely different game with his saves.”

Colorado is a completely different team with him in net.

The Avalanche made several moves to revamp their team on the fly this season, and one of the biggest was acquiring Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9 and signing him to a five-year contract Dec. 27.

General manager Chris MacFarland said the Avalanche liked his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame and upside.

“He’s a big body, athletic goaltender who is still young and still growing as a goaltender,” MacFarland said after the signing. “Stylistically, he has fit really well with how we play and has been a perfect fit in our dressing room as well.”