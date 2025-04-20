Marchand ‘same old pain in the butt’ with Panthers entering playoffs

When Brad Marchand got down to Florida, set to join the Florida Panthers for the first time, he expected some awkward moments. After all, the Panthers had been one of the two biggest rivals of the Boston Bruins over the past handful of seasons, and the teams had met in each of the past two Stanley Cup Playoffs.

One of the first players he saw was defenseman Aaron Ekblad, a staple of those Panthers teams.

They shook hands. They paused.

“He goes, ‘This is so weird,’ then he just walked away,” Marchand said.

Marchand laughed as he told the story over the phone this week, understanding exactly why Ekblad did what he did, the strangeness of seeing him as a teammate instead of a foe, especially with all the “bad blood” that had developed over all those playoff clashes.

“I think we were at a get-together shortly after that and he said that to me like three times that day,” Marchand said.

It’s all still a work in progress, even as Marchand and the Panthers get ready to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round, with Game 1 set for Tuesday at Amalie Arena (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360), even as it’s been more than a month since Marchand was sent from Boston to Florida on March 7, at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Marchand still peppers his speech with both “they” and “we,” sometimes in the same sentence, sometimes about the Panthers, sometimes about the Bruins.

It’s a hard habit to break.

It’s still strange to walk to his new locker, to pick up a jersey emblazoned with red and navy, to slip it over his head. But as he continues to adjust, as he finally understands just what all those teammates have gone through when they have switched teams midseason, something he has never had to do at any point, he is getting used to the Panthers, getting used to new systems and new approaches, to new lingo and new friendships.

“It’s getting less and less of a surprise,” he said.

And once the puck drops on the playoffs?

It will be the old Marchand, just in new clothes.

“I think for me, biggest thing is just not trying to be anyone different from who I’ve been,” Marchand said. “Which is hard for me to do anyway. I get into the games and I’m just me. I can’t turn it off.

“I’m vocal in the room, I try to lead that way, I’m vocal on the bench. I’m intense. So I’m just going to try to do what I’ve always done and not change. I think that’s where you get into trouble when you come into new teams, trying to change to play a different way and that’s the mistake that I do not want to make is trying to change to be any different than who I’ve been. So that’s what I’m going to try to do, just be me.”

He paused.

“Same old pain in the butt,” he said.

It’s exactly what they want from him in the playoffs.

“He has been there every year in his career and is someone you talk about being built for this time of year,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “Everyone hates to play against him, but he is someone everyone would want to have.”

Since Marchand arrived, he has played 10 games, with two goals and two assists, adding to the 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games he recorded with the Bruins. In each game, as he has come back from the upper-body injury sustained on March 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has felt more at home, more himself, more ready.