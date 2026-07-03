Carlsson gets offer sheet from Flyers; Ducks can match

The Anaheim Ducks have until July 10 to exercise their right of first refusal on the 21-year-old center, per section 10.3 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement. If they decide not to match the contract, they will receive four first-round draft picks as compensation.

Carlsson had NHL career-highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) in 70 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. He also had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Anaheim with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has 141 points (61 goals, 80 assists) in 201 regular-season games over three seasons.

Carlsson is the second player to receive an offer sheet this offseason.

The New Jersey Devils signed forward Barrett Hayton to a one-year, $4.775 million contract Wednesday. The Utah Mammoth have until July 8 to match or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.