Carlsson gets offer sheet from Flyers; Ducks can match

Leo Carlsson received an offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.
The contract is for five years and worth $90 million ($18 million average annual value).
Contract is for 5 years, $90 million; Anaheim would receive 4 1st-round picks as compensation
© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
Leo Carlsson received an offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.
The contract is for five years and worth $90 million ($18 million average annual value).
The Anaheim Ducks have until July 10 to exercise their right of first refusal on the 21-year-old center, per section 10.3 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement. If they decide not to match the contract, they will receive four first-round draft picks as compensation.
Carlsson had NHL career-highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) in 70 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. He also had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Selected by Anaheim with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has 141 points (61 goals, 80 assists) in 201 regular-season games over three seasons.
Carlsson is the second player to receive an offer sheet this offseason.
The New Jersey Devils signed forward Barrett Hayton to a one-year, $4.775 million contract Wednesday. The Utah Mammoth have until July 8 to match or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.
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