Mukhamadullin signs 2-year, $3.5 million contract with Oilers

24-year-old defenseman had 12 points in 50 games for Sharks last season; Stastney gets 1-year deal

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© Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Shakir Mukhamadullin signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $1.75 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 50 games for the San Jose Sharks last season.

The Oilers acquired Mukhamadullin from the Sharks on Wednesday for Darnell Nurse. Edmonton also received the rights to 21-year-old defenseman Zachary Sharp in the trade.

A first-round pick (No. 20) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft, Mukhamadullin has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 83 games, all with San Jose.

Edmonton also signed defenseman Spencer Stastney on Sunday to a one-year, $1.525 million contract. The 26-year-old had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 66 games last season with the Oilers and Nashville Predators; he was acquired by Edmonton in a trade on Dec. 12.

The fifth-round pick (No. 131) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 117 regular-season games for the Predators and Oilers and no points in three playoff games.

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