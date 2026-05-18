Color of Hockey: South Asian women thrive at Apna Elite Camp

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage month, he profiles players and coaches who participated in the inaugural Apna Hockey Elite Female Camp April 24-25 in Surrey, British Columbia.

Chanreet Bassi didn’t know what to expect.

The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia forward who became the first South Asian drafted by a Professional Women’s Hockey League team had no idea about the number or talent level of players she would join at Apna Hockey’s first elite female camp in Surrey, British Columbia, last month.

“There were, like, so many other girls out there,” said Bassi, who had 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists) in 127 games with UBC from 2019-25. “It blew me away.”

Bassi was one of 20 players who participated in the April 24-25 camp at the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex organized by Apna Hockey, an initiative that provides a network and support for South Asian hockey players in Canada.

“It was crazy just to see, like, 20 of us come together and practice, which was pretty fun,” Bassi said. “I think it kind of just shows, like, the growth of the game. When I started playing hockey, there were not many of us. Now, there's so many more (South Asian) girls playing, which is just exciting for the sport.”