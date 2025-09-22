Color of Hockey: Puerto Rico making strides, building national program

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15-Oct. 15, he profiles the growth of the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Association.

Scott Vargas never envisioned himself as a building contractor.

But there the president of the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Association was last week, helping to oversee construction of an inline hockey rink at Summit Arenales Academy in San Juan that the organization plans to make the hub of an inline hockey league on the United States island territory.

“We’ve been down here for the last two, three weeks trying to really get things going,” Vargas said. “We finally got our hockey boards and our inline hockey floor on the location, and now we have to do some work to do before we bring it inside.”

Vargas may not be a hammer-and-nail guy, but he’s been quite the builder when it comes to the PRHIA, which is dedicated to promoting and expanding hockey within the Puerto Rican community throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. Since he founded it in May 2020, the PRIHA has grown from 11 athletes to more than 600 stretched across the United States and Canada and Puerto Rico.

The PRIHA had the largest presence at the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup that took place Aug. 17-24 at Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida, with 140 players competing in three men’s divisions, two women’s divisions, and Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 brackets. They came away with bronze medals in men’s and women’s Division I and men’s Division III play.