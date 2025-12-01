Color of Hockey: Puerto Rico takes big step forward with 3x3 gold medal

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Puerto Rico’s women’s team winning the 2025 IIHF Women’s 3x3 Series in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lee M.J. Elias calls Puerto Rico’s 5-1 loss to host Argentina in the preliminary round of 2025 IIHF Women’s 3X3 Series on Nov. 17 a blessing in disguise.

“It really taught us what we needed to learn quickly,” the Puerto Rico coach said. “I told the team ahead of the tournament, ‘Look, we have the talent, but we do not have the tactics, and we're going to have to learn them.’”

Puerto Rico applied the lessons learned four days later, when it rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the closing minutes to defeat Argentina 7-6 in overtime to win the gold medal in Buenos Aires in a tournament that featured two squads from the host nation and teams from Brazil and Colombia.

“The things that we did differently were understanding that in 3x3 we don’t have defensemen and offense men like in 5-on-5," Elias said. "We have offensive and defensive situations and understanding that everyone has a role everywhere on the ice. 3x3 is so fast paced, with no stoppages. There is no room for hesitation, no room for not skating. For my players, it all clicked with three minutes left in second half of the championship.”

The win avenged Puerto Rico’s 7-3 loss to Argentina in the gold medal game of the inaugural IIHF Women’s 3x3 Series in Sao Paulo in November 2024. Puerto Rico scored 37 goals in five games in this year’s tournament at Buenos Aires’ Fantasy Skate on the way to the gold medal.