Chinakhov signs 3-year, $18.75 million contract with Penguins

Forward had 36 points in 43 games after trade from Blue Jackets; Silovs gets 1-year deal

pit_chinakhov_signing

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Egor Chinakhov signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs in goals (21), assists (21) and points (42) in 72 games last season. He had 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games for the Penguins after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29.

Chinakhov did not have a point in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 21) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Chinakhov has 113 points (55 goals, 58 assists) in 247 regular-season games.

The Penguins also signed Arturs Silovs to a one-year, $2.8 million contract on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who was also a restricted free agent, went 19-12-8 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games (38 starts) last season, his first in Pittsburgh.

Silovs was 2-1 with a 1.52 GAA and .939 save percentage in three playoff starts.

Selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Silovs is 27-20-10 with a 3.09 GAA, .886 save percentage and two shutouts in 58 regular-season games (56 starts) for the Canucks and Penguins. He is 7-6 with a 2.56 GAA, .907 save percentage and one shutout in 13 playoff starts.

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