Chinakhov signs 3-year, $18.75 million contract with Penguins

Egor Chinakhov signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs in goals (21), assists (21) and points (42) in 72 games last season. He had 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games for the Penguins after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29.

Chinakhov did not have a point in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.