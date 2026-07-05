Mintyukov signs 5-year contract with Ducks

22-year-old defenseman was restricted free agent, had 22 points last season

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Pavel Mintyukov signed a five-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. His contract comes two days after restricted free agent forward Leo Carlsson received a five-year, $90 million offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mintyukov had 22 points, including an NHL career-high eight goals, in 73 games last season. He did not have a point in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Anaheim with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Mintyukov has 69 points (17 goals, 52 assists) in 204 regular-season games.

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